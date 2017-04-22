Seattle Seahawks Trade Rumors: GM Gives Statement On Richard Sherman Trade

Seattle Seahawks trade rumors were addressed by general manager John Schneider. The recent Richard Sherman trade rumors were the talk of the NFL and social media sites, as it seemed like the All-Pro cornerback could be receiving mail at a new zip code soon. The Seahawks’ GM has been rather coy with his answers about these NFL rumors in the past, but now he is on the record with some specific statements about the direction of the franchise.

A report by the Seattle PI confirms that odds are against a Seattle Seahawks trade of Richard Sherman taking place before the beginning of the 2017 NFL season. That’s good news for fans of the team who had hoped Sherman would be back to help anchor one of the best defenses in the league. It will also help the Seahawks defend another NFC West title and try to get back to the NFL Playoffs.

It was during a radio interview where John Schneider addressed the latest NFL trade rumors, some of which have linked Richard Sherman to the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots. It has been an offseason packed with the front office being forced to comment on situations like this one and Marshawn Lynch possibly unretiring.

“Right now I don’t think the odds (of a trade) are very good. But if somebody comes cruising along and something happens and we do something, it happens. I just think that the only reason we would do it is to basically create some cap room and try to become a younger football team. But that’s one option.”

This isn’t exactly new information, as Schneider is been playing the whole situation very “close to the vest” this offseason. The last thing he wants is for all of the current Seattle Seahawks trade rumors to get out of hand and create a distraction for the upcoming campaign. Still, any Richard Sherman trade talk is going to be a hot topic on sports television shows, putting the Seahawks right at the top of the ticker. That’s not a bad thing in general, especially if the team has no real plans to trade Sherman and is just riding out the wave of NFL rumors.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the full 2017 Seattle Seahawks’ schedule has been released, outlining who the team has to play this year. The season begins with a tough road game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 and then the home opener in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks also have tough games against the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants that are part of the upcoming NFL schedule. The game against the Falcons takes place on Monday Night Football in late November.

At this point, it may be safe to say that the Richard Sherman trade rumors are unlikely to lead to a deal between the Seahawks and another NFL team. That doesn’t mean the Seahawks aren’t chatting with other teams about making deals, it just means that the Sherman talks have been tabled for now. There are still a number of Seattle Seahawks mock drafts that have the team looking to move up and add either an offensive lineman or additional help on the defensive side of the ball. With the 2017 NFL Draft quickly approaching, that could lead to some interesting moves.

For all of the NFL rumors that have mentioned the Seahawks this offseason, from possibly signing Adrian Peterson to trading Marshawn Lynch, the team has been more active in free agency than anything else. Key players that have been landed through the Seahawks’ free agency endeavors were running back Eddie Lacy, defensive lineman Dion Jordan, offensive lineman Luke Joeckel, and linebacker Michael Wilhoite. More Seattle Seahawks trade rumors are likely to surface before the NFL season begins, but Richard Sherman will likely be back with the Legion of Boom.

[Featured Image by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images]