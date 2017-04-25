Animal Cruelty: Puppy Thrown Out Of Third Floor Window In Chicago

On April 9, Callie, a 10-month-old terrier mix puppy, was hurled off a balcony of a third-floor apartment in the West Side Garfield Park neighborhood in the 700 block of South Carolina Avenue.

Police responded and found the eight-pound dog lying, helpless in an alley next to the apartment building. She was bleeding and foaming from the mouth.

Chicago police Sgt. Michael Tews picked up Callie and rushed her to Chicago Animal Care and Control, despite the fall and her extensive injuries, the puppy wagged her tail in response to Sgt. Tews’ concern.

Callie suffered a fractured pelvis, cracked ribs and a broken neck.

Melvin Coleman reportedly threw the puppy more than 30 feet to the pavement below during an argument with his girlfriend, according to CBS Chicago.

Callie was reportedly his girlfriend’s dog. The woman has since surrendered ownership.

Coleman, who was arrested at the woman’s apartment, has been charged with a Class A misdemeanor of animal cruelty. If found guilty, he could face up to one year in jail.

Of course, Callie’s very serious injuries required surgery and extensive, ongoing medical care. Her surgery was performed at the Veterinary Specialty Center in Buffalo Grove. The bill for Callie’s care was $10,000.

Chicago Animal Care and Control Executive Director Susan Russell placed a call to Chicago Wolves hockey team owner, and tremendous animal lover, Don Levin.

“Levin’s American Hockey Team hosts a monthly Adopt-A-Dog program during the season, and Levin, who is the human companion to six dogs, has helped out many times before,” according to The Pet Rescue Report.

Levin paid $6,000 worth of Callie’s medical bills and the remaining balance was donated by the veterinary clinic.

Callie is now in the care of the animal rescue group, known as Fetching Tails Foundation. Updates on Callie’s progress can now be seen on the group’s Facebook page.

Last week, Callie let her supporters know how she was doing.

“Hi Everyone! It’s Callie. Just thought I’d share my latest progress. … I stood up tonight and ate canned food from the bowl all by myself! I wagged my tail as soon as I saw the food, and kept wagging it for a while while I ate. Even more importantly, I drank water from a bowl, which I had refused to do until now. “Foster mama and I have been practicing walking using a sling from the hospital. Tomorrow we’re going to try walking in the yard a bit. We also tried some passive range of motion exercises the doctor prescribed. I didn’t do much with that today, but we’ll keep at it. “Thank you to everyone who has been following me and wishing me well. I’ll keep you posted!”

Callie now lives with her Fetching Tails foster mom, Kelly Kellem-Motley, who gives her lots of tender, loving care.

NBC News 5 recently spoke to Kellem-Motley, who described Callie’s still-precarious condition.

“There is a splint here that runs from her head back to here and really all it does is support her neck because she did have a fracture of a vertebrae along the spine and this stabilizes her neck, Kellem-Motley said, pointing to Callie’s injuries. “To be sure, Callie is facing some recovery time. “That is what Fetching Tails does. We find these dogs a home where they will live for the rest of their lives and they will be a family member, said Kellem-Motley. They will be loved and cherished and I absolutely believe that is what Callie’s future holds.”

Callie is facing months of recovery time, but when she is ready, she will have no trouble finding a “forever home.”

The Fetching Tails Foundation reports that they have received “countless” calls from folks who want to adopt the adorable dog with such a fighting spirit.

[Featured Image by Fetching Tails Foundation]