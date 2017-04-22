Selena Gomez Date With The Weeknd At John Mayer Concert, And Former Co-Star’s Wedding In The Same Day

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted at the John Mayer concert at The Forum on Friday in Los Angeles. Earlier that day, the singer was dressed up for a former cast mate’s wedding.

John Mayer Live In Concert

Selena Gomez and the Weeknd attended John Mayer’s concert on Friday evening. The celebrity couple has been dating since January.

E! News reported that Gomez wore a white striped linen dress to the show, while her boyfriend, R&B singer The Weeknd, dressed casually in all black.

Eyewitnesses at the concert said that Selena and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, looked very “lovey dovey” with one another throughout the night.

Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship on Instagram recently uploading a selfie of her and Abel at Coachella last weekend.

Other Celebrity Sitings

Supermodel Kendall Jenner, and Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, were also photographed at the show.

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, documented the John Mayer concert on Snapchat and said it was “way better than Coachella.”

The actress, who recently made a guest appearance on Star, also uploaded an Instagram video of one of his performances.

Kendall Jenner was seen arriving at the John Mayer concert with her friend, Hailey Baldwin. The singer hosted a small after-party at The Nice Guy restaurant after the show, which the young models attended.

A Former Co-Star’s Wedding

Earlier that day, Selena Gomez was all dressed up for her former Disney Channel co-star’s wedding. The “Come and Get It” singer wore a lovely sleeveless burgundy gown and styled her hair up for David Henrie’s wedding in California.

OMFG SELENA GOMEZ AND THE CAST OF WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE ALL WENT TO DAVID HENRIE’S WEDDING MY HEART IS SO HAPPY pic.twitter.com/vb4HLlPyLj — adam (@cookieballinger) April 22, 2017

The Wizards of WaverlyPlace star married Maria Cahill in an Old-Hollywood-inspired wedding on Friday afternoon, according to Us Weekly.

“I knew Maria was special from the moment I saw her. “Now, almost three years later, it’s almost surreal that we’re finally getting married. “We’re so blessed to be surrounded by our family and friends to celebrate this special day and I can’t wait to start this next adventure with my best friend and soulmate.”

Gomez’s co-star, Jake T. Austin, uploaded a photo of the cast reuniting at the wedding.

Selena caught up with her former co-stars and it appears that she went to the wedding solo.

Date Night

Selena has certainly been spending a lot of time with her new man. On Thursday, the celebrity couple had a dinner date at Olive Garden, according to NY Mag. Fans recorded videos of Selena and Abel leaving the restaurant and entering a black SUV.

