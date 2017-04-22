‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Philly Back On, But Victoria And Bella’s Paternity Reveal Cause Drama

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that tense moments are on the way for Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni), and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) during the week of April 24. After spending a passionate night together, Billy and Phyllis look to their bright future together. However, Victoria immediately regrets turning down Billy’s reconciliation advances and comes to the realization that she wants to get back together.

“Their breakup was messy and ended suddenly with unfinished business between them,” Young and the Restless actor Gina Tognoni revealed.

“Phyllis and Billy can no longer deny their feelings for each other. The circumstances of their relationship are much different so they are free to enjoy each other and enjoy the positive aspects of their connection.”

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that they consider going public with their relationship, but both aren’t sure if they are ready for the backlash from Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Victoria.

“They are both single and available, so there’s no shame and guilt in the mix,” Tognoni added.

Check out the latest issue of @SoapDigest on sale now!! pic.twitter.com/Jas5punPOV — Soap Opera Digest (@SoapDigest) April 21, 2017

According to the May 1 issue of Soap Opera Digest, they both want to be upfront and honest with Victoria and Jack before going out together in public. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Billy isn’t sure how Victoria will react to the news.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Phyllis worries how Jack will handle her relationship with Billy. He is still furious with him about their affair. She spent months telling Jack that her relationship with Billy is over. How will she explain that they really love each other and don’t want to hurt him? It will be a tough sell.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Phyllis tests the waters by asking her ex how long he will hold a grudge against Billy because it isn’t healthy. He fires back that he’s not sure, but he’s forgiven her, for the most part. However, he still feels betrayed and hurt by Billy’s actions, so he doesn’t think forgiveness will happen anytime soon.

How much do I love that #Philly are handling Chloe's bombshell together? I know what I'M hoping the outcome will be.. #YR pic.twitter.com/CuIoGZmXY6 — Antigonea (@antigonea) April 22, 2017

Victoria will learn about Billy and Phyllis during the week of April 24. She reacts by vowing that she will win Billy over and they will get back together. It isn’t apparent if her love for Billy will drive Victoria or if it’s the notion that Phyllis wants Billy, making him unavailable to her.

Then there’s the added complication of Bella’s (May Linder) paternity coming out. Billy will be forced to deal with Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) shady plan to have a baby with him after Delia (Sophia Pollono) passed away. She took his semen without permission, something that will be hard for Billy to get past.

According to Soap Central, the result will come out this week, and Young and the Restless fans will know if Bella’s father is Kevin (Greg Rikaart) or Billy.

@MyJasonThompson @gregrikaart It looks like Bella's father will be revealed soon ! Who do you think Bella's father is Billy or Kevin ? #YR pic.twitter.com/V9tHFkun3w — lynn standridge (@lynn5432) April 21, 2017

If Bella ends up being Billy’s child, it could cause drama in Billy’s life. Chloe left town and, with her newest legal issue, cannot return to take care of her daughter. She really needs the child’s father to step up and take care of her so she can either serve her time or get the help she needs.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the result will be completely shocking and could send someone into a tailspin. That juicy tidbit seems to imply that Billy is the proud dad and he will be forced to take care of a child he never knew was his.

Young and the Restless fans, who do you think Billy will pick to be with — Phyllis or Victoria? Will Kevin or Billy be revealed as Bella’s daddy?

The Young and the Restless airs weekday on CBS.

