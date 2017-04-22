While Google’s Pixel and Nexus phone are already running on Android 7.1.2 Nougat, some variants of Samsung’s older flagship devices are yet to receive the initial version, the 7.0 build. For instance, Rogers-branded Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge won’t taste Android Nougat until next month.

According to the OS upgrade schedule provided by Canadian carrier Rogers, as cited by GSM Arena, these 2015 smartphone flag bearers from Samsung will start receiving a major update by May 1, bumping the phone’s OS from Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow to, finally, the Android 7.0 Nougat. On the same day, Rogers will also roll out security updates for Google Pixel XL, Google Pixel, and Google Nexus 6P units that are on its network.

Those in India using the Samsung Galaxy S6 or S6 Edge should be receiving the Nougat update by now. A recent report from Fone Arena revealed that Samsung began rolling out the Android 7.0 build for these Galaxy smartphones, which weighs in more than 1.2 GB. The firmware updates with build numbers G920IDVU3FQD1 (Samsung Galaxy S6) and G925IDVU3FQD1 (Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge) arrive a few months after the tech titan deployed the Nougat update for the S7 and S7 Edge units in the country.

In addition to the Nougat OS, the latest firmware build also carries improvements in the phone’s performance, system upgrade, and app installation processes. Android security fixes are also included in the software upgrade.

Meanwhile, US Cellular, a network carrier in the United States, has finally pushed out the Android 7.0 Nougat OS for its Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge units. The firmware is 1.5GB-hefty so make sure to have enough memory storage remaining on the phone. Also, since it is accessible via over-the-air or OTA update, a reliable wi-fi connection is required to download the files smoothly. Samsung Galaxy S7 on Cellular should receive the firmware with build number G930R4TYU4BQC5 while the S7 Edge units are getting the G935R4TYU4BQC5 update, Sam Mobile reported. Upon the installation of the firmware, these variants of the S7 and S7 Edge should also have an improved Android security with the April 1, 2017 patch.

Other Android smartphones are still waiting for their Nougat treatment. For example, the Moto G4 Play, which is still running on Marshmallow hasn’t gotten the Android OS yet even though the two other G4 variants released last year – the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus – are now enjoying the sweet taste of the Nougat flavor. But fret not for those wishing badly for a Nougat OS update for the G4 Play as the Lenovo-owned Motorola confirmed that the new Android iteration will arrive for the 2015 Moto phone. As for the release schedule, Android Authority’s report cited this statement from a Lenovo spokesperson.

“Consumers will start to see Android Nougat on Moto G4 Play in June.”

Initially, it was assumed that the Nougat rollout in June will only be for the Moto G4 Play units in the U.S. but an update from Android Authority revealed that it will be available “globally.”

Android Nougat is Google’s latest mobile OS iteration boasting features such as the Multi-Window or the Split Screen mode, which allows mobile owners to utilize two applications at the same time. Also, the battery-saving feature Doze has been enhanced, allowing for more efficient battery usage when the phone is on-the-go. Android Nougat also offers Vulkan support for better gaming quality and Multi-Locale language support allowing the utilization of two or more languages. Moreover, updating to Nougat will let Android phone users to quickly switch between apps, tweak the Quick Settings tiles, reply directly from the Notifications, manage date usage better with Data Saver, change the text and icon size on the display, and a lot more.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]