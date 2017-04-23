Melania Trump ‘Vanity Fair’ Buzz: Article ‘Inside the Trump Marriage: Melania’s Burden’ Gets Backlash, Praise

The Vanity Fair article titled “Inside the Trump Marriage: Melania’s Burden” is getting so much attention that Twitter reports “Melania Vanity Fair” as a popular search suggestion. At more than 5,000 words in length, the article is winning the publication praise and criticism on social media. Vanity Fair begins with the #FreeMelania movement that began on President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day.

#FreeMelania Gets 11,000 People Talking On Facebook As Melania Trump’s Frown And ‘Petrified’ Look Circulates [Video] https://t.co/z8PTQNyPGA — Inquisitr News (@theinquisitr) January 25, 2017

From that point, the article covers Donald and Melania’s meeting, years before the #SaveMelania and #SadMelania hashtags exploded on Twitter. Vanity Fair goes on to compare Melania’s seemingly calmer temperament with that of President Trump’s ex-wives. Now that the Vanity Fair article, which some thought would be a “hit piece” on Melania prior to it being published, is live, folks have varying opinions about the piece.

The Vanity Fair article notes that Melania has called herself a wife who does not nag her husband.

“I’m not a nagging wife.”

Melania likes to step back and allow Mr. Trump to take center stage, says the Vanity Fair piece as it quotes sources who spent time during Thanksgiving with the Trumps at Mar-a-Lago. The controversial part of the profile involves the publication claiming that Melania might not be as gung-ho to move to the White House as one might expect.

According to Vanity Fair, Melania moved to New York City in 1996 and was so serious about making it as a model that Melania ate veggies and fruit servings each day, drank loads of water, and wore ankle weights around her apartment. The 26-year-old Melania was described as a stiff model in the Vanity Fair piece and was referred to as one who didn’t experience high-level attention until she met Mr. Trump.

Melania married Mr. Trump after they dated seven years and got pregnant with Barron approximately six months afterward. However, the Vanity Fair article claims that President Trump wasn’t affectionate and caring to Melania during the pregnancy.

The article also goes on to claim that Melania confided in a source that she didn’t want Mr. Trump to attempt to become president because she was afraid her husband would win the presidency. Vanity Fair also published claims from sources who dispute that notion.

Reactions to the Vanity Fair article on social media show plenty of people criticizing the publication for their previous cover photo of Melania pretending to eat diamonds.

“Your ‘spoiled self-centeredness’ observation of Melania, quoted in the Vanity Fair article, was a striking, memorable line about her.” “Vanity Fair is the magazine that put a glamor shot of Melania eating diamond jewelry noodles on its cover. F*** them.” “Vanity Fair does a hit job on Melania trump. They are fake news.” “Hypocrites at Vanity Fair trash Melania & her marriage as if Hillary & Bill were role models 4 White House spouses?” “Trump ‘agreed to the baby on the condition that Melania would get her body back.’ This @ VanityFair piece is [fire].” “New Vanity Fair article on Melania portrays Zucker as one of 45s top 3 supporters.” “Vanity Fair‘s ‘Mean-Spirited’ Melania Story Is Here.” “How could you know what Melania is feeling? Him bolting up the stairs ahead of her only proves he needs to work on his manners. She smiles a lot!!” “That Vanity Fair profile on Melania is good.” “ @ VanityFair You do this & put Melania Trump eating diamonds on your cover. Really? Chelsea does good & Melania…well…”

As seen in the top photo above, President Trump and Melania arrived at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday, April 22 in Bethesda, Maryland.

How a very private woman is coping with the intense public scrutiny of her marriage https://t.co/fc8AA1AVgZ — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 22, 2017

