‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Says She Didn’t Abuse Fiance Matt Baier

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood spoke out about the abuse allegations that have been made and says they are absolutely “untrue and unfounded.”

Amber Portwood is not taking the domestic abuse allegations against her lightly. The Teen Mom star spoke out to say that she did not abuse her fiance Matt Baier.

Goodnight everyone sending all my love!! You are truly beautiful people! #blessed A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Mar 24, 2017 at 8:47pm PDT

The 26-year-old opened up to E! News to clear up the rumors and set her story straight.

“Five years ago I made the decision to choose prison over rehab in order to fully turn my life around. Since then I’ve worked hard to make serious changes for myself, for my daughter, and for all the fans who supported me.”

The Teen Mom star said she was totally “saddened” by the abuse rumors she described as “untrue and unfounded.”

Doing our make-up together..She said she wants to be just like mommy…I swear I love her soo much???? sending so much love???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Feb 4, 2017 at 12:57pm PST

Regardless, Amber stated that she was dedicated to her recovery and “being the best person I can be for everyone in my life.”

Portwood said she was happy to be a part of the Teen Moms cast in her statement given to People.

“In spite of everything I am truly blessed and will keep going on the positive path I set forth on.”

The reality star said that the abuse rumors were both “vicious and completely false.”

“I can’t stand by and allow the media or anyone else to undermine the progress that Amber has made in turning her life around, or the relationship we’ve worked hard to build together.”

Amber’s fiance Baier, 45, also addressed the photos that have been posted online his face covered in cuts and bruise, which ignited the abuse rumors further.

“The photo that surfaced is nothing more than the result of some roughhousing amongst my guy friends. I got my butt kicked by a friend, and it was well-deserved, I might add. Now someone is trying to use the pic to pain an untrue picture of our life together.”

Baier confirmed that the allegations were ridiculous saying, “Amber would never lay a hand on me and I can’t wait to marry the love of my life in October.”

I miss my little booboo???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Sep 6, 2016 at 6:16pm PDT

Teen Mom fans see Baier as a deadbeat dad and an opportunist, according to Perez Hilton.

The Teen Mom star will be on back on the MTV series this year for more drama. Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout-McKinney is back on camera playing out her co-parenting problems with Bentley’s dad Ryan Edwards.

Farrah Abraham is also back on this season of Teen Mom OG struggling to get along with her mom Debra.

On a plane from Massachusetts to Indiana in 5 min so I won’t see the show..hope you enjoy and sending love always everyone???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Nov 28, 2016 at 6:02pm PST

In a preview for the latest season, Amber Portwood is seen having more issues with her daughter Leah’s father Gary. The 26-year-old mother is seen breaking down, crying to him that she is a good mother.

“I’m a damn good mum!”

Last time, both Teen Mom stars Amber and Farrah were on camera together was when they were physically fighting on the Teen Mom reunion.

What do you think about the abuse allegations? Will you be watching Amber Portwood on the new season of Teen Mom OG?

