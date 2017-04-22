Caitlyn Jenner Says ‘Penis Removal Questions Are Not Appropriate’

Caitlyn Jenner is a completely changed woman. The reality TV star appeared on 20/20 last night and addressed her recent gender reassignment surgery. According to TMZ, the former Olympic medalist said that penis removal questions are not appropriate and she won’t answer them. There was on exception, though. If the question comes from a transgender person, she may consider sharing her experience with her gender reassignment surgery.

Two years after Jenner’s transition, Caitlyn says that she has “no regrets” and feels much more at peace living her life in “an authentic way.” She still believes that she did the right thing, but after some time, Jenner acknowledges there are things she could have handled better, particularly at the beginning of her journey.

“At the beginning of this whole thing, yes, I knew absolutely nothing. Yes, I made mistakes,” Caitlyn explained.

“On some subjects, I think I was insensitive just because I didn’t know any better. It’s tough to take 65 years of being Bruce and then overnight everything changes. At first, you don’t know how to handle it.”

As for the actual gender reassignment surgery, Caitlyn will never have an in-depth conversation about it. She added that asking transgender person details about the operation is “flat out inappropriate.”

Jenner said that she had no problem talking about her penis removal surgery with Diane Sawyer but cautioned that she would not discuss it with anyone else outside the transgender community — so “don’t ask!”

Caitlyn explained that she didn’t need the surgery to be happy because it isn’t what made her a woman. She added that she wasn’t any more a woman the day before her surgery as she was the day after her gender reassignment procedure.

“It’s about what’s between your ears,” Jenner said.

“That did not define who I was as a human being.”

Caitlyn explained that some of the moments that kept her going in her transition journey were kind words from strangers. According to NY Daily News, many people told her that she gave them hope. Jenner admitted that she felt depressed throughout the physical changes but never questioned if she was going the right thing.

“Never. Never had a doubt. I did the right the thing.”

Of course, in the end, Jenner felt as if she made the right decision for herself. When she dies, she had told her children she wants to be dressed as Caitlyn because that’s how she feels most comfortable.

“I thought that most of my life. I said, ‘If I—if I go and when I’m buried,’ yeah, I wanted to be dressed as her,” she shared. “Because that’s the way I was going to heaven.”

Caitlyn said that she wouldn’t change anything about her journey and feels blessed to be a part of the transgender community. She acknowledges that her daughters, Kendall and Kylie, weren’t happy with her 2015 Vanity Fair cover, but she felt it was needed to for her transition to Caitlyn.

“From my standpoint, I had suffered for 65 years. To have a beautiful shot of my authentic self, was very important.”

Two years ago, Jenner told Diane Sawyer that Bruce lived a lie, but Caitlyn lives an honest life. She realizes that it “probably” impossible for the public accept the transgender community, but she hopes her story will help bring awareness and making it more a mainstream way of life.

“I don’t think we will ever see full acceptance. “Do I believe that it will get better? I hope so. I want to be a part of it,” Caitlyn said.

Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir, The Secrets of My Life, will be available on Tuesday, April 25.

