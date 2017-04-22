World War 3 News: North Korea Obliterates San Francisco With Missile Attack In Propaganda Video

Adding to the growing list of fears in the news about World War 3 is North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, who thought that his grandfather’s birthday celebration would be the perfect time to show a video simulation of San Francisco being wiped out completely by a missile attack. News reports say that this video simulation in North Korea included a full orchestra which added to the spectacle of missiles flying over the Pacific Ocean to their target in U.S. At the end of the propaganda video an American flag can be seen with a cemetery doused in searing flames.

Fox News reported that when the video had concluded, there was wild applause among the North Korean audience.

“When the performance was over, all the performers and participants in the military parade broke into enthusiastic cheers of ‘hurrah!'”

Before anybody immediately hears about North Korea’s video and thinks World War 3 is imminent, the country is well known for using videos like this for propaganda purposes and this would not be the first time that North Korea has created a video in which the U.S. was attacked. Similar videos are sometimes created so that they can be played to celebrate national holidays in the country. Last month, for instance, North Korea made a video in which their military was seen taking a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and bombing it to pieces.

However, with so much instability in North Korea and Kim Jong Un’s threats, there is cause for concern that if their missile program gets better and they are actually able to reach the United States that there could be a major war, or even World War 3 if other countries get involved.

Vice President Mike Pence has already warned North Korea that they should not go against the United States and that if they do, there will be a swift military response.

“The United States of America will always seek peace but under President Trump, the shield stands guard and the sword stands ready. Those who would challenge our resolve or readiness should know, we will defeat any attack and meet any use of conventional or nuclear weapons with an overwhelming and effective American response.”

What makes North Korea’s recent propaganda video of San Francisco being destroyed so frightening to many is the fact that the country has not relented with their missile tests despite sharp words of warning from President Trump and Mike Pence. Whether World War 3 occurs or not, Kim Jong Un seems intent on building up their weapons program and has serious resolve.

Breitbart reported that during the propaganda video used to celebrate North Korea’s “Day of the Sun” festivities, San Francisco was obliterated in just 15 seconds. And while last Saturday’s North Korean missile test ended in failure, blowing up before it was even officially launched, Kim Kong Un will continue to test his country’s missiles. North Korea now asserts that the United States may have been responsible for their most recent failed missile launch and allege that perhaps an American cyber-attack of Pyongyang’s computer systems was what caused the missile to not work as it should.

While it is reported that “most observers believe that Pyongyang does not yet possess the technology to deliver a nuclear warhead intercontinentally,” North Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister has said that his country will continue to work on their missile program and that if the United States dares to attack them over their tests that it would spell war.

“If the U.S. is reckless enough to use military means it would mean from that very day, an all-out war.”

With North Korea’s recent propaganda video of San Francisco being wiped out and their refusal to stop their weapons program, is there cause to worry about World War 3 or do you think it will all be resolved peacefully in the end?

[Featured Image by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images]