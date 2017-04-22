Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino: Celebrities Weigh In On The Trendy Drink

Starbucks’ limited edition Unicorn Frappuccino is heaven for any Instagrammer, but is apparently hell for the baristas making it. The frap, which is available for a limited time only in U.S. markets, has everyone from bloggers to celebrities weighing in on their thoughts about the sweet and sour trend.

Several celebrities had the colorful Unicorn Frappucino, and they took to their social media or television outlets to express their many feelings on the new drink.

Kathy Lee Gifford expressed her opinion on her morning talk show, trying the Unicorn Frappuccino live on air.

“It’s sweety-tart. Oh my gosh. That’s really good! Oh, I like it!” she exclaimed.

Carson Daly tried the drink live on-air as well, giving it a positive review, but stating it might be a little bit “too sweet.”

“I think it tastes like Sherbet ice cream. Tastes like a Creamsicle almost.”

Other celebrities were not so keen on the drink, saying they think it doesn’t taste as good as advertised.

Stephen Colbert tried the trendy Unicorn Frappuccino on-air as well and immediately gave it a verdict after just one tiny sip.

“Oh, I wish I was dead. Tastes like I just French kissed Tinkerbell,” he laughed.

Singer Katy Perry was also not a fan, stating that she herself was a unicorn and it would be like “drinking her own blood.”

Still, around the United States, celebrities and regular folks alike have been taste-testing the drink and even posting it to their Instagram. Even viral pup, Doug the Pug, got in on the action and posted a photo of himself with the colorful creation, though he has yet to weigh in on its taste.

"‪When u just gotta try the new trendy drink" -Doug A post shared by Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) on Apr 19, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

The Unicorn Frappuccino as been criticized for being loaded with sugar, 59 grams of it, in fact. However, the drink itself is supposed to be sickeningly sweet, so it seems bizarre that this would be something people are picking the drink apart for.

Predictably, food bloggers such as the health food junkie, Food Babe, have ripped the drink for being laden with additives, sugar, and dye. However, it is a trendy drink that is made to change color, leading many to question why Food Babe would go on a tirade against a drink that would likely be laden with these “bad” ingredients just from the mere description and photos of it.

Though the Unicorn Frappuccino has made the social media rounds, it is not necessarily appreciated by the baristas at the coffee store giant.

Evidently, many of the baristas have said that the drink is stressing them out and that too many people are coming in to have it made. They also say the ingredients are incredibly sticky and prone to getting everywhere but where they are supposed to go: the drink itself.

Magical forests have them. Now so can you. #UnicornFrappuccino ????✨ (Participating stores in US, Canada, & Mexico only.) A post shared by Starbucks Frappuccino (@frappuccino) on Apr 19, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

Tina Lee, a barista from Florida, took to social media to express her hatred of having to make the drink.

“As a barista, just know that every time you ask me to make this, a part of me dies #unicornfrappuccino.”

Another barista created a viral rant in which he stated that he has never been more stressed out in his life since the drink became popular.

“I’ve never made so many frappuccinos in my life. My hands are completely sticky. I have unicorn crap all in my hair, on my nose. I have never been so stressed out in my entire life,” he said in the now-viral clip.

The drink will be available until tomorrow or while supplies last. Starbucks says that despite the negative reviews from baristas online, the drink has actually gotten very positive feedback from customers and employees.

[Featured Image by Matt Rourke/AP Images]