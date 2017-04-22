Who Is Jordan Ozuna? Tyga’s Kylie Jenner Lookalike Used To Date Justin Bieber

Kylie Jenner and Tyga broke up weeks ago and rumors circulated that they probably would get back together, but now the “Rack City” rapper has been spotted out on a date with another woman named Jordan Ozuna. While everyone is scratching their heads about who Tyga’s new flame might be, we dug up the details about the Kylie Jenner lookalike and it turns out she has connections to the famous Kardashian family.

Tyga and Kylie partied apart during Coachella, further fueling rumors that they are not together and the split might actually be permanent this time. What made Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans really start talking is when Tyga was spotted out to dinner with Jordan Ozuna on Thursday night.

One of those rare occasions when I actually wear makeup A post shared by baby j (@jiordyn) on Apr 14, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

Pictures of Jordan and Tyga together were shared by TMZ as it was reported the Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend and his newest fling were at Serafina Sunset in West Hollywood. Based on the reports, it seems like Tyga isn’t missing Kylie at all because he’s moved on to a girl who looks a lot like the queen of Kylie Cosmetics all the way down to her shoulder length dark hair and an obvious love for crop tops.

Jordan Ozuna already spoke out about rumors that she’s dating Tyga. So far, the up-and-coming Instagram model is denying a romance with Kylie Jenner’s ex. She hasn’t elaborated on why she was out with him on Thursday night.

Here's looking at you, kid. A post shared by baby j (@jiordyn) on Mar 30, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

It turns out that Tyga’s Kylie Jenner lookalike has a few ties to the Kardashian family. She reportedly has a huge infatuation with Kim Kardashian. Fans who follow Jordan on Twitter have seen her post plenty of Kim Kardashian photos and memes.

Jordan Ozuna also has a famous fling in common with another Kardashian sister. It turns out that Jordan dated Justin Bieber, albeit briefly. Also according to TMZ, Jordan Ozuna used to be a Hooter’s waitress in Las Vegas. While she was working there back in 2014, Jordan met Justin Bieber and dated him just long enough that everyone knows about it. That’s how Jordan Ozuna is connected with Kourtney Kardashian, considering they both had a fling with the Biebs.

It was that same report that claims Jordan Ozuna and Tyga have been hanging out for a few weeks now. Despite Jordan’s obvious closeness to Tyga, she’s still telling everyone, including her own friends, that the two are just friends. Isn’t that how Tyga and Kylie started out? As just friends?

That one time the lighting was good pic.twitter.com/qtCoqN5dM6 — Jordan (@jiordyn) April 22, 2017

For those looking for a bit more information about Jordan Ozuna, it turns out that the beauty was previously married, making Ozuna her married name. Her maiden name is Galipo according to Celebuzz. Back when Jordan was dating Justin, she was still married to Daniel Ozuna, prompting his mother to give an interview with the gossip site, claiming that she and Daniel most likely would be divorcing.

Jordan Ozuna is 27-years old, making her much older than Kylie Jenner and closer in age to her new “friend” Tyga. While Jordan was born in Maryland, FamousBirthdays reports that Ozuna moved around a lot as a child and spent time living in both Hawaii and Guam.

Now that Jordan Ozuna has made her way to Los Angeles, she’s begun gaining a bit more fame for herself. Clearly, date nights with Tyga and being dubbed a Kylie Jenner lookalike are helping get her name out there. It’s not clear yet if Tyga is serious about dating Jordan or if he just wants to use her in order to get Kylie’s attention. Although lately, his Keeping Up With The Kardashians ex-girlfriend seems to be too busy flirting with Travis Scott to even notice.

Do you think Tyga’s romance with Jordan Ozuna is real or are they just friends? Is he using Jordan to make Kylie Jenner jealous? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jordan Ozuna/Instagram]