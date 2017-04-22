It’s Opening Weekend For The New Disneynature Movie ‘Born in China’

There’s no better time to premier a movie about the wonders of nature and animals then on Earth Day weekend. The new Disneynature movie Born in China came out in the U.S. on Friday, April 21. The movie takes viewers into the wilds of China and follows the escapades of a pandas, a golden monkey, antelopes and snow leopards. Through the film, moviegoers will get to know each “character” on a personal level, and will undoubtedly fall in love with each and every one of them.

Born in China is narrated by actor John Krasinski, who most know from his years on The Office. Krasinski told worldwildlife.org that he was happy to be a part of such an important film.

“To be asked to be a part of something that I feel is not only so beautiful and such great storytelling, but is so important, I was honored to be a part of it, said Krasinski. “To find this unbelievable landscape that was far beyond the cities and the bustling crowds of the China that I thought I knew was just fascinating.”

This is the ninth film by Disneynature. Some other ones are Bears, African Cats, Oceans and Monkey Kingdom, and past narrators have included Meryl Streep and Samuel L. Jackson.

Produced by Roy Conli and directed by Lu Chuan, Born in China took nearly three years to make. The one hour and nineteen minute film, which is rated G, will certainly impress moviegoers with the ability to get up close and personal with these amazing animals. Something else that will impress viewers of Born in China is the unbelievable access that they will get to some of the most remote locations in China.

Roy Conli is grateful for the cinematographers who worked on Born in China. He told Collider:

“It’s the cinematographers who really are the unsung heroes in the process. Shane Moore, who was the cinematographer for the snow leopard unit, was in the field for 253 days. He took four trips, over about a year and a half to two year period, and he did not get his first shot of snow leopards until the 90thday. We were in those locations on 90-day visas.”

Conli said he chose Krasinski to narrate because he wanted a good mix of comedy, drama and heart, and he believed that the actor is able to deliver all three of those elements.

For all those who see Born in China between April 21 – 27, Disneynature will make a donation to World Wildlife Fund (WWF.) Disneynature will contribute 20 cents of each ticket with a minimum guaranteed donation of $100,000 to WWF.

World Wildlife Fund helps pandas and snow leopards by conserving nature and reducing the most pressing threats to the diversity of life on Earth. The organization has been around since April of 1961 and has grown tremendously over the years.

It takes an incredible crew and a ton of patience to make a movie as spectacular as Born in China. Three years is a lot of time to dedicate for a movie lasting not even two hours long. But once the final product is complete, it is all worth it.

Born in China is the perfect movie for children and families. It’s easy to fall in love with the animals and be inspired by the beauty of nature. There is already another Disneynature film in the works. The next one will focus on dolphins and has a tentative release date of Earth Day 2018. That film will likely also donate some of the proceeds to a non-profit organization.

