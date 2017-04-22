Samsung Galaxy S8 Update: Verizon & T-Mobile Models Get New Firmware, Red Tint Fix Inbound

U.S. carriers Verizon and T-Mobile have rolled out respective firmware updates for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus bringing in improvements and more. The standard S8 model should be getting the software version number G950USQU1AQD9 while the larger model receives the G955USQU1AQD9 update.

Specific details have not been revealed by T-Mobile’s support page when it comes to the firmware’s changelog, noting only that the new Android 7.0 baseband version for the Samsung Galaxy S8 contains “various system improvements. It listed update requirements though, which include a battery with at least 50% remaining level, enough memory space for almost 400MB file and a stable data or Wi-fi connection.

Meanwhile, Verizon, via its official support page, shared the changes Samsung Galaxy S8 owners can expect upon installing the newest firmware. For instance, it gives users “the most up to date Android™ security protection for your Samsung Galaxy S8 and some subtle improvements to the Galaxy S8’s new Infinity Screen. All the apps should now be optimized for the new Infinity Screen, too.

The latest update also allows Samsung Galaxy S8 owners to tweak the Settings that will let them answer incoming calls without tapping the touchscreen. They simply need to enable the “Press Volume up to answer calls” option from the Call Settings menu.

After installing the update, users of the Verizon Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus should also notice the Camera app icon’s new design. “Notification Badges are the same color across the device, making it easier to see when you have new email, messages or voice mail,” the page also added.

As for other news about Samsung Galaxy S8 updates, a new firmware for the Plus variant is rolling out in Europe, according to GSM Arena. It was particularly spotted in Belgium and Germany but expected to be deployed in other territories as well. It has a build number NRD90M.G955FXXU1AQDD, bringing in the latest security update. This means that it should bump the phone’s security to April 1, 2017 patch level. No other features have been reported from this software roll-out.

Another update is inbound for the Samsung Galaxy S8, this time to fix the red tint affecting the display. Samsung Electronics confirmed yesterday that it will be pushing out an update this coming week to fix the issue, Korea Herald reported. A Samsung spokesperson noted the following.

“Because there are some complaints about the red-tinted screens, we decided to upgrade the software next week for all Galaxy S8 clients.”

“There will be an additional update to make color revisions more minutely at the end of April,” Samsung also announced to all its Service Centers.

Unveiled on March 30, Samsung Galaxy S8 is now the most pre-ordered smartphone in Korea, reaching a one-million mark ten days after making it available for pre-order (April 7 to 17). ZDNET reported that in two days, 550,000 pre-orders were recorded for the 2017 flagship device. To compare, this is five times greater than the number achieved by S7. Even after reports of the red-tint issue, Samsung Galaxy S8 sales remain strong.

“The red-tinted display issue does not seem to significantly affect sales of Galaxy S8. The sales of the new handset are expected to reach 500 million units this year to outnumber the figure of Galaxy S7,” according to an analyst at HMC Investment Securities named Noh Geun-chang.

Tech Radar’sreview for the Samsung Galaxy S8 highlighted the phone’s amazing and large display as one of its selling points, saying it is a “real turning point in flagship phone design and should usher in the end of large bezels.” Describing the Samsung Galaxy S8 as “a truly premium phone,” it also praised S8’s power and camera. Meanwhile, some of the cons of the phone, according to the review, are the “irritating biometric unlocking” and its expensive price at launch. It also noted that having Bixby is “pointless” right now as it is “very much a future feature” and Bixby vision just “adds unnecessary bloat to the camera.”

Moreover, here’s Tim Schofield‏’s impression of the Galaxy S8 after 48 hours.

[Featured Image by Phil Walter/Getty Images for Samsung]