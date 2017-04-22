‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry: ‘I’m Meant To Be Single’

Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry is nothing if not fiercely independent, and the star has proved this in taking to Twitter, telling a fan that she’s meant to been single.

The young mother of two is pregnant with her third child, and the paternity has remained a mystery. Though she is in the midst of a divorce with ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, she has confirmed that he is not the father of her child.

One fan took to abusing her on Twitter, stating that Kailyn Lowry had cheated on Javi while he was out of the country serving in the military. She wrote the user back, angry over the allegations.

“If you @ me accusing me of something you’re s**t too. You don’t know the actual story so mind your business,” she wrote.

Kailyn Lowry has thus far remained mum on the identity of her third baby daddy. She says doing this has been strategic, as she is unsure how involved he will be in her third child’s life. Rumors swirled a couple of weeks ago that the pair were getting back together, but recently, she confirmed she would be going at it alone.

The single mom took to her blog to express her worries and fears over raising this new baby with no outside help.

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help. I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!

We won’t be able to pick up and leave to go on spontaneous trips for a while and I will have to schedule our days around the baby’s nap and feeding times,” Lowry writes. “And even if the boys are with their dads I will have baby #3 in tow so no alone trips for me either,” she opened up.

Insiders have revealed that Kailyn Lowry gets a lot of support from her friends, who are almost like family to her. The reality star is estranged from her own family, including her father and mother, Susie, who has appeared on a couple of episodes.

Despite having divorced from Javi Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry explains that she wanted to have a baby on her own, because she was worried she might not ever be able to carry a child again. This lead her to getting pregnant with the man who she was seeing after Javi.

The 25-year-old mom has been posting snapchats recently that include ex, Javi Marroquin. He has appeared in her videos, helping teach his ex-stepson, Isaac, 7, how to ride a two wheeler bike and hanging out with the son he shares with Kailyn Lowry at her home.

This lead some to believe that the pair might be getting cozy and working out their issues. But Kailyn Lowry slammed that rumor with a recent Tweet.

Yesterday, Kailyn answered a fan who inquired on Twitter about her relationship status.

“Do you think your one of those people who is better off being single or you haven’t found what you are looking for?” they wrote.

Kailyn Lowry acknowledged the question and Tweeted back.

“That’s a good question. I think I’m meant to be single at this point,” she wrote.

Kailyn Lowry has demonstrated throughout her time on Teen Mom 2 that she values her independence in a very fierce manner. The young mom stated that one of the reasons she wanted to divorce ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, was because she was used to doing things her own way and didn’t like him coming back to break the routine.

Though Kailyn Lowry may be nervous about the physical aspects of raising a new baby alone, she is certainly emotionally more than capable of handling it.

