Days of Our Lives is filled with explosive fights and big revelations this week for Salem’s favorite residents. Gabi attacks Deimos, the mystery behind Wyatt is exposed, Paul asks Sonny a life-changing question, Jennifer confronts Anne about Lucas, Tripp and Kayla bond, and it looks as though there are several obstacles in the way of Brady and Nicole’s happiness. Check out the day by day spoilers for the week of April 24-28, 2017.

Here’s a quick synopsis of the two storylines on everyone’s lips: The Chabby Gabi Drama and The Nicole And Brady Romance.

Nobody Wants Chad: Abigail And Gabi Both Want Him For The Other

Are you on team #Chabby? #DAYS A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:30am PST

The latest Days of Our Lives scoop on the Abigail (Marci Miller), Chad (Bill Flynn) and Gabi (Camila Banus) love triangle, is that Abigail will insist that she is done with Chad, despite Chad desperately trying to win her heart back. She wants to gain her independence and be able to stand on her own two feet, and has applied for a position at the Salem Police Department.

Gabi has also moved on from Chad. She shares a passionate kiss with Eli and Abigail is not happy about this at all. Abigail feels that she gave up her marriage with Chad so that he and Gabi could give their relationship a legitimate chance to work. She tells Gabi that she wants them to be happy and that they could have a wonderful life together. However, Gabi tells Abigail to give Chad another chance and that it isn’t too late for them yet. She says that things are too complicated and that Chad will never fully be able to get over Abigail. Gabi feels that her best friend needs to give their marriage a chance. But it doesn’t seem as if Abigail is open to fixing her relationship with Chad.

Nicole and Brady’s Night Of Passion Ruined By…

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) are finally free of Scooter and Hilary. They want to start a new life in Canada with their children. Little do they know that Deimos (Vincent Irizarry) is hot on their trail as he received new information on their location and he leaves for Canada on his jet.

Nicole and Brady are making love when someone breaks into their home. Days of Our Lives fans cannot see who the intruder is because he is wearing a mask. Yelling, “Surprise,” the masked intruder reveals himself as Xander (Paul Telfer), Deimos’ nephew, the man who has returned from the dead.

Xander will have Holly in his arms as he holds Nicole and Brady at gunpoint. Things do not end well for Brady who tried to come to Holly’s rescue. Days of Our Lives fans need to tune in to catch all the drama as Brady faces a life and death situation.

Monday April 24, 2017:

Friends 'till the end. ❤️ #DAYS ⠀ ????: @camilabanus A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:16am PST

Gabi confronts Deimos. After all, this is the man who has kidnapped her, set up her father and nearly had her brother killed. It would be fair to say that she has a lot of pent up rage towards Deimos. Gabi loses her self-control and starts attacking him. We already know that Gabi put Julie in hospital last week, will Deimos let Gabi get the better of him?

Well Deimos does make it out alive and he is given a lead about where Nicole can be found.

Back in Canada, Nicole and Brady enjoy a family day together as reported by the Inquisitr.

Wyatt (Scott Shilstone) has had someone plying him with information to win the heart of Ciara (Vivian Jovanni). However, Wyatt’s secret may be exposed today. Hopefully Ciara will be able to see Wyatt for who he is.

Tuesday April 25 2017:

Paul (Christopher Sean) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) have been trying to corner Deimos, but that doesn’t mean that their quest for love has ended. In fact, today Paul asks Sonny to move in with him.

Wednesday April 26, 2017:

It is no secret that there is no love lost between Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) and Anne (Meredith Scott Lynn). When Jennifer sees something happening between Anne and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), she confronts Anne about what is transpiring between her and her brother.

Thursday April 27, 2017:

BRB, we're going to hang this up on our wall. ❤️ #DAYS ????@stephen_e_nichols A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Apr 13, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Tripp (Lucas Adams) helps Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) out when Roman (Josh Taylor) has a medical emergency. Tripp steps up and helps Kayla come to the rescue of her brother. Steve and Tripp are also spending quality time together and the Johnsons are growing closer.

Friday April 28, 2017:

Brady and Nicole’s happiness doesn’t last long according to Full TV Shows. There is an intruder in their home who is after Holly. When Brady tries to protect his new family, he is shot.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]