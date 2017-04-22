‘RHOA’ Star Kim Zolciak Still Faces Suit Over Unpaid Home Decorations

Returning Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and ex-NFL husband Kroy Biermann are accused of ignoring a suit that alleges they owe at least $6,000 for unpaid home decorations.

The owner of Seasonal Designs, LLC insists the couple has continued to renege on a debt owed to her for Christmas decorations despite her previously filing suit against the two.

“I emailed the lawyer two days ago and we don’t have a court date as of yet,” the owner told Radar while requesting that she not be identified by name.

“They have 30 days to respond to it … and the 30 days is up.”

The owner added the couple expressed satisfaction with their work and everything seemed fine until Biermann started setting his own prices for their work.

“I’ve never had a client that does that,” added a source.

“Never. We’re very competitive. We’ve been in business 11 or 12 years now and never has client decided the price they think I’m worth.”

With Biermann’s NFL career having recently come to an abrupt and sudden end, the couple appears to have fallen on challenging times financially, leading to Zolciak recently announcing her RHOA return.

Even that development hasn’t come without bumps in the road, with fans of the show recently starting a Change.org petition urging executives of the Bravo Network aired show to reconsider and rescind their offer to the “Don’t Be Tardy” singer.

Critics of the reality TV star charge that she is a “ratings killer” and that when she originally left the show during Season 5, she implied that she was too good for the show.

“Kim Zolciak left Real Housewives of Atlanta at the beginning of Season 5,” the petition reads.

“She allegedly refused to film with the cast. She also allegedly made racist comments (e.g. using the N word, said Kandi Burruss lives in the ghetto, disparaging comments about dark skin, etc.) about her cast mates and intimated that she was better than the show. Allegedly her financial condition has changed and she now needs to supplement her income and she is trying to come back on the show. After her departure from RHOA, the ratings soared and the show became the highest rated show on the BRAVO network.”

Zolciak is slated to return in a part-time role where her nemesis is expected to be veteran regular Kenya Moore. The two endlessly traded insults during the Season 9 RHOA finale.

Word is Zolciak also plans to continue starring on her Bravo spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy, despite what’s been widely reported as a dwindling audience. Zolciak is said to have refrained from taking on a more expansive role on RHOA to still have time for her Don’t Be Tardy show.

Meanwhile, former cast member NeNe Leakes is also rumored to be contemplating a return— provided the price is right.

“Ummm,” Leakes recently opined. “They would never tell me what they’re offering Kim. “I don’t think that would even be possible. I’ve been on the show a very long time.”

In a recent TMZ interview, Leakes was even more direct. She told the website whatever Zolciak is earning would have to be less than what she was paid for a return.

Leakes starred on the show for seven seasons, leaving in 2015 in a dispute over money.

Actress, model, and singer Kim Fields was one of the primary replacements for Leakes.

