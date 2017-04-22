‘Fargo’ Season 3 Spoilers: Emmit Is ‘Bought’ By Varga To Cover Up Illegal Activities, What’s In That Truck?

Fargo Season 3 spoilers reveal that Emmit Stussy’s (Ewan McGregor) got his loan for a reason. He has apparently “sold” himself with the money he got. Now, he must do something illegal for the company that gave him the money.

Fargo Season 3 Episode 1 started with a bang. It was revealed that “Stussy Lots Limited” was in need of a loan. Emmit’s business had a tough time two years back. There were attempts to borrow money from banks. However, they were not successful. Now, Emmit and Sy Feltz (Michael Stuhlbarg) have the opportunity to get it from a private company, which is represented by a broker. While Emmit got the money to pay back the loan, V.M. Varga (David Thewlis) tells him that he has things to do for the company.

The company representative shows up in Emmit’s office and tells him that he does not have to pay their money back, as it is not a loan. Varga’s company has invested the money on Emmit and Sy’s company so that it can disguise their activities, the International Business Times reported. It is unclear what kind of illegal activity Varga is referring to.

Meanwhile, the Fargo Season 3 Episode 2 synopsis has been released, and it gives a hint what is going to happen in “Principle Of Restricted Choice.” It is expected to give more insight about Varga’s company having a shady partnership with Emmit’s parking lot company. According to the synopsis, Varga makes a move in the next episode. The teaser trailer for the upcoming episode shows that Varga takes a big truck to Emmit’s parking lot, and it seems like the illegal activity he was referring to might have been related to the truck. It also indicates that he is parking it in a place where only special people are allowed to. One of the parking lot assistants tells Varga that he is not allowed to part there. He says that he has got the permission from Emmit and Sy.

The content inside the truck is not revealed in the teaser trailer for obvious reasons. But, the makers give enough hints to tease viewers. Just like the viewers, Emmit and Sy are also wondering what might be inside the truck. Sy believes there could be anything inside. The illegal content might be Booze, guns and even slave girls, according to Sy.

Fargo Season 3 Episode 2 also has Emmit’s twin brother Ray Stussy and Nikki Swango (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Ray and his ex-con girlfriend seem to be in trouble, as they try to save themselves from the murder of Maurice LeFay (Scoot McNairy). In Episode 1, Emmit told Ray that he would not give him any money. Thereafter, Ray asked Maurice to steal an expensive vintage stamp from Emmit’s house. As a reward, he says that he will forget about the drug test Maurice failed in. Things go unexpectedly wrong as Maurice ends up in the wrong house and kills Ennis Stussy (Scott Hylands). Later on, he demands $5,000 from Ray, who comes to know about the murder of Ennis. Ray and Nikki drops an AC unit on Maurice’s head and kills him.

The next episode of Fargo Season 3 will also have police officer Gloria Burgle (Carrie Coon), who happens to be the stepdaughter of Ennis, the one Maurice killed. Now, she will deal with the aftermath of the murder.

Fargo Season 3 Episode 2 will air on Wednesday, April 26 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.

