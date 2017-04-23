Hilary Duff Splits From Matthew Koma, Back With Jason Walsh?

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma have officially called it quits. The Younger star and the musician only dated for a few months. An inside source confirmed to E! News that the two split back in March due to their hectic schedules. Matthew is currently “single” and on tour at the moment.

Hilary Duff’s fans assumed she was single again when the two stopped following each other on social media. She has since reunited with ex-boyfriend and former trainer, Jason Walsh, in New York City on Monday. Though Duff and Walsh weren’t displaying any PDA, they looked quite flirty with one another, claims a source.

The two were seen leaving her apartment building together. Hilary moved to New York City to film the fourth season of her TV Land series. She has not yet removed her cozy photos with Matthew on Instagram. She lasted posted this sexy black-and-white photo of the two snuggling in Costa Rica.

Take me back to Costa with him. A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Feb 23, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

The 29-year-old has opened up about her dating life in an interview for Cosmopolitan’s February issue. Duff said she’s not “desperate” to find a new relationship since her divorce from former hockey player Mike Comrie, who she shares a 5-year-old son Luca. However, Duff has embraced the idea of dating although she admits she’s not too good at it.

“I’ve never been a good dater,” Duff admitted. “I meet, like, one person a year that I’m maybe attracted to. I never want to be that girl who’s desperate to find a mate.”

Since Hilary’s had two guys on her hands, she sure doesn’t look like she’s doing bad. In that same interview, she addressed her relationship with Rise Nation founder Jason Walsh by sharing a photo of the two kissing on Instagram.

Date night with J ❤️ A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Oct 16, 2016 at 10:14am PDT

“I was like, ‘F–k it. He’s my boyfriend,'” she said. “I just needed to make sure it was right. People don’t need to know my business until I really know my business, you know?”

Walsh was Duff’s personal trainer, which made things awkward. Their professional relationship quickly became personal in a matter of a year. That made things weird when they trained and dated.

“He’s like, ‘You don’t listen to me anymore! I give up!” she explained. “I have a different trainer now.”

Before she started Jason, Hilary made sure to let Mike know. The exes are still close. She and Mike tell each other whenever they start dating someone new. Mike and Hilary have become good friends and co-parents because of their son.

“I don’t want to talk too much about that. But yeah, we do. We feel like it’s respectful to keep everybody in the loop. I don’t know as much about his life as he knows about mine because mine’s a lot more public.”

Duff and Walsh ended their relationship in December 2016 after their short-lived romance. But it looks like the two could get back together. Another insider shared that the two seemed “very flirty” while explaining their meeting.

“They were playful with each other. They were near the bike path on the West Side Highway near Chelsea Piers. They left together and went into her apartment building together.”

Though the two haven’t confirmed their reunion on social media, Hilary posted a photo that appears to be from the same location where she and Jason were spotted to be hanging out, according to Hollywood Life. It’s a picture of a road work sign that says “detour,” which is also the caption for her post. Does that mean that Hilary’s dating life has taken a slight detour? Only time will tell.

Detour…. A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Apr 17, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Do you think Hilary Duff and Jason Walsh will get back together? Did you like them together? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Callie Collection]