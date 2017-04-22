Is ‘Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood Pregnant And Did Co-Star Jenelle Evans Spill The Beans?

Amber Portwood may be the midst of a scandal involving allegedly assaulting her fiance, Matt Baier, but some press outlets are reporting that the mother of one is pregnant–and it may have been Jenelle Evans who spilled the beans.

According to several unreliable news sources, Amber Portwood and Matt Baier are expecting their first child together, despite the rumors that Matt has fathered several children Amber doesn’t know about, including those that have been supposedly surfacing on Twitter this week.

Goodnight everyone sending all my love!! You are truly beautiful people! #blessed A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Mar 24, 2017 at 8:47pm PDT

Jenelle Evans, star of Teen Mom 2, often posts news about her co-stars on her Official Jenelle Evans fan page. In the past, this has upset several of her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry, as she often posts unfounded rumors or spills tea on things that were supposed to be kept a secret.

For example, before Kailyn Lowry announced she was pregnant with her third child, Jenelle Evans created a post stating that she was expecting. While it may have just been a rumor that coincidentally turned out to be true, Lowry wasn’t too pleased with Evans.

The rumor that Amber Portwood is pregnant started after a photoshop picture of her appeared online. Amber spent Easter weekend with co-stars Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra in Michigan. A picture surfaced of her holding up a cake pop, taken from Catelynn’s Instagram. The incredibly innocent and innocuous picture was then photoshopped to include a positive pregnancy test, “confirming” that the star is expecting a child.

While this may just be a rumor at this point, several “insiders” have confirmed that Amber Portwood is indeed expecting, and Jenelle fanned fire by announcing it way before she was ready.

Jenelle Evans has also been reporting on Amber Portwood’s alleged assault of her fiance Matt Baier. According to blogger Miss Smarty Jones, several women Matt Baier has been having an affair with have come forward to share photos of the injuries he’s sustained from Amber Portwood.

Yes I'm listening to music with headphones on in the car lol it's easier then telling the driver to put music on js I like what I like.. sending love???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:02pm PST

Amber Portwood was arrested for domestic assault in 2010. Fans of Teen Mom OG will remember that she chocked her ex, Gary Shirley, on camera. Because there were witnesses, she spent 24 hours in jail, but was released on a $5000 bond.

The reality TV star has worked hard to turn her life around since then, even kicking a drug addiction by choosing to spend 5 years in jail after rehab failed to curb her substance issues.

In light of the rumors of assault, Amber Portwood made a statement to E! News.

“Five years ago I made the decision to choose prison over rehab in order to fully turn my life around. Since then I’ve worked hard to make serious changes for myself, for my daughter, and for all the fans who supported me. “I’m saddened by the latest rumors, which are both untrue and unfounded, but plan to continue to stay focused on my recovery and being the best person I can be for everyone in my life.

“In spite of everything I am truly blessed and will keep going on the positive path I set forth on,” she said.

Her fiance, Matt Baier, defended her, saying the injuries were caused by a drunken night out.

“The rumor that’s circulating is both vicious and completely false. I can’t stand by and allow the media or anyone else to undermine the progress that Amber has made in turning her life around, or the relationship we’ve worked hard to build together.

“The photo that surfaced is nothing more than the result of some roughhousing amongst my guy friends. I got my butt kicked by a friend, and it was well-deserved, I might add. Now someone’s trying to use the pic to paint an untrue picture of our life together,” he stated.

In light of all of this mess, are Matt and Amber Portwood expecting their first baby together? Thus far, Amber Portwood hasn’t said anything, but the truth will eventually come out.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]