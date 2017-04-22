‘Married At First Sight’ Season 5 Premiere Recap, Spoilers: Couples Impressed With Experts’ Picks

Married At First Sight Season 5 looks like it’s off to a great start. In the two-hour season premiere, MAFS fans were introduced to the six brave singles, Ashley Petta, Anthony D’Amico, Danielle DeGroot, Cody Knapek, Sheila Downs, and Nate Duhon, who agreed to marry a complete stranger on TV. All three of the couples revealed that they felt a connection, both emotional and physical, to their partner, which is a huge step up compared to the previous seasons. Have the Married At First Sight Season 5 experts finally succeeded?

Although Married At First Sight doesn’t exactly have the best track record, with most of the couples opting to file for a divorce after the social experiment is over, that did not stop singles from Chicago from trying their luck. As seen in the Season 5 premiere, over 40,000 singles applied to be married at first sight. Experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Rachel DeAlto, and Pastor Calvin Roberson return again for Season 5 to lend their expertise to the show.

According to Dr. Schwartz, a relationship expert, they wouldn’t match couples unless they completely believed that they could make it.

“Because this is a legally binding marriage, the stakes are really high. We feel enormous responsibility and we want to match couples who have the highest probability for a successful marriage. I won’t go ahead with a match if I don’t believe in it with a hundred percent,” she added.

After screening over 40,000 hopefuls, the Married At First Sight Season 5 experts decided on the following match: Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico, Danielle DeGroot and Cody Knapek, and Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon. They believed that Ashley and Anthony will make a great couple because they came from a similar background. Cody and Danielle, meanwhile, share the same interests. As for Nathan and Shiela, both are ambitious, intelligent, and religious individuals.

“We start with the commitment. We start with the compatibility. They have everything that’s necessary for them to build and grow a successful marriage. They simply have to get in there and make it work,” Pastor Cal said.

Ashley and Anthony

Among the three Married At First Sight Season 5 couples, Ashley and Anthony seemed like they have the strongest connection. Both of them revealed that they felt the attraction the moment they met. Their families also immediately bonded that her dad even said that Ashley “hit a home run” by marrying Anthony.

“It’s been a good time already. I can only imagine what the rest of my life is gonna be like ’cause today has been awesome. I am really excited for the opportunity to fall in love. I think its definitely a possibility,” Ashley said.

Danielle and Cody

On paper, Danielle and Cody seemed like they will be perfect for each other. Aside from working in the same industry, Danielle is a dietician while Cody owns a gym, they also share a love of baseball and pizza. The Married At First Sight Season 5 couple both agreed that the experts did a great job in matching them with each other.

“After meeting Danielle and her family, and everybody, I think yes, there’s a possibility that I could fall in love with my wife and have something that lasts forever,” Cody said.

Sheila and Nate

Sheila and Nate’s actual wedding went really well. Sheila even tear up a bit while Nate read his vows. However, things got really uncomfortable when Sheila’s father told the groom’s dad that he doesn’t trust Nate just yet. To get his revenge, Nate Sr. called out Charles’ “gray-haired ass” during his speech. At one point, he even inferred that the deacon took money from his church. Thankfully, before everyone starts to think that he’s serious, Nate Sr. said that he was just joking and, in fact, really likes Charles.

“I’m just playing. He and I have been clowning all day. I like him because he really knows really how to be Christian and make you feel real bad,” he joked.

Tell us! Who do you think will stay married after the eight-week social experiment is over: Ashley and Anthony, Danielle and Cody, or Sheila and Nate? Sound off in the comments below.

Married At First Sight Season 5 airs Thursdays 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. Watch the promo for episode 3, “The Wedding Night” below:

