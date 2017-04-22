Duggar Family Religious Beliefs Questioned By Critics, Quiverfull Or Independent Baptists?

The Duggar family is often talked about because of their ultra-conservative beliefs. There are many rules to follow within the family that stem from the Bible teachings, but there are also a few that follow the Quiverfull movement. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have been known to call themselves Independent Baptists. While some of their beliefs fall in line with what that sect of Christianity believes, they are still considered far right in their own religion.

Aside from the traditional beliefs that are founded in the Bible, the Duggar family is very much into making the women submissive and the men the dominant figures within the home. Some of the ways they have handled things have come under fire, most notably the molestation scandal that rocked the Duggar family back in 2015.

According to the Hollywood Gossip, the Duggar family are more than just Independent Baptists, they are part of the Quiverfull movement. Jim Bob is the only family member who will answer questions regarding the religion they follow. This has become routine in the world of the Duggars, especially because of the intense scrutiny they have been facing over the last two years.

There have been some serious accusations about the Duggar family being a cult. Critics have run with this idea for years, but because of the most recent events, including Jinger Duggar wearing pants after being married, there has been a lot more talk about it.

The Quiverfull movement has been mentioned over and over again as a reason for the cult mentality so many believe the Duggars are a part of. They believe women should only wear modest clothing, including skirts and dresses. Their job is to keep themselves covered so that a man would not be aroused in their presence. Also, the family believes in having as many children as possible, which has been passed down to the daughters. Jessa and Jill Duggar both will have two little boys by mid-summer.

What religion the Duggars practice has been talked about for years now. They got their claim to fame using the number of children they have and using it to try and reach families who need saving. In fact, they are reportedly of the belief that if they continue to reproduce, they are fighting the war on Christianity. It may sound crazy to some, but this is how the Duggar family operates. Their beliefs are incredibly important to them and they must honor them until they either marry off and get a husband or marry off and become the head of their own household. Right now, only one Duggar son has been married and it has not turned out all that well for the family. The daughters have done much better, but still remain under their father’s belief system. Ben Seewald is Jessa’s husband and he is more liberal than anyone in the family. He doesn’t speak much, but when he does, it is likely more radical than the Duggar family would appreciate.

Jinger Duggar sparked an interest in the Duggar family religion again once she stepped out in pants and shorts while living with Jeremy Vuolo. There has been a lot of talk about how he has no issues with his wife dressing in what she likes provided it is done modestly. The Duggar family has been incredibly strict with the girls and now, people are concluding that Jinger’s recent wardrobe choices are a diss to her ultra-conservative parents. Jim Bob Duggar will say his family follows the Independent Baptist religion, but others will disagree and throw out the Quiverfull values they instill in their children from early on.

