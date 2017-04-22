‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady And Nicole Found By Former Villain – Which Man Is Returning To ‘DOOL’?

Days Of Our Lives fans are busy following Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) storyline. The two are on the run after Nicole kidnapped her biological child, Holly, from Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). A former male villain is returning to the long-running series and he will find Brady and Nicole. Who is coming back and what will happen next?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know details about what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

Well hello again old friend.. #NYC #TimesSquare #inthestreet A post shared by ericmartsolf (@ericmartsolf) on Sep 9, 2016 at 8:25am PDT

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Eric Martsolf revealed that Brady and Nicole will finally make love. Even though they have had romps in the sack before, this time is different. It is more about their eyes and the connection they share rather than just their bodies.

“It’s not a traditional, stereotypical hand to the candle, fingernails up the back, love scene. This is more. The writers wanted to show the connection between these two people’s hearts as opposed to their bodies. It’s more two minds coming together and meeting in the same place. It’s more a connection between the eyes than anything else.”

However, things won’t be all roses for the two characters, according to the latest Days Of Our Lives spoilers. They are on the run with baby Holly. Also, Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) is determined to find the couple and will do something drastic. He gets a lead on where Brady and Nicole are hiding. He tells Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) that he is going after his former fiancee and her new lover.

Fans may recall when Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) broke out of prison with two other inmates on Days Of Our Lives. Xander, Orpheus (George DelHoyo), and Clyde Weston (James Read) managed to escape because of Eduardo Hernandez (A Martinez). The three villains terrorized Salem. Deimos claimed to take care of Xander, but that wasn’t exactly true. Instead of killing him, Deimos put Xander on a boat and has been waiting for a time when he could use him. It is not clear if Deimos contacted Xander, or if the bad boy searches for Brady and Nicole on his own.

Obligatory ubering-to-Carmen's-opening-night-selfie. #fortherecord Scorsese: American Crime Requiem @cusackcarmen #ftr @ftrlive A post shared by Paul Telfer (@paultelfer) on Sep 29, 2016 at 5:57pm PDT

After Brady and Nicole make love on Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that a masked man bursts through the door holding a gun. It turns out to be a former villain that viewers will recognize as Xander Cook (formerly known as Alexander/Alexandros Kiriakis). Martsolf explained the storyline to the magazine.

“Brady tries to get the upper hand and take him down. There is a struggle and the gun goes off. Something horrific takes place as a result of this home invasion. It changes the course of Brady and Nicole’s whole Canadian honeymoon drastically, and it threatens to expose their secret, as well.”

On social media, there is a rumor that on Days Of Our Lives, Brady gets shot and is fighting for his life. Fans are also speculating that Nicole becomes frantic when Xander kidnaps baby Holly. Whether that actually happens remains to be seen. However, if the rumors are true, then viewers won’t be happy. With Arianne Zucker leaving DOOL, fans just want Nicole to be happy. As for Brady Black, he is probably the most unlucky man in soap opera history when it comes to love.

What do you think of what Eric Martsolf had to say about Brady and Nicole getting intimate? What are your thoughts on Xander Cook’s reappearance on Days Of Our Lives? Will Paul Telfer’s character really shoot Brady Black and kidnap baby Holly? How will this change things and what is going to happen with Nicole’s baby?

[Featured Image by Will Powers/Getty Images for Corday Productions]