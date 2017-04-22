‘Southern Charm’ News: Kathryn Dennis Allegedly Kicked Out Of Son’s Christening

Kathryn Dennis has been through a lot over the last few years, including going to rehab and losing custody of her children. All About the Tea just revealed that Kathryn was allegedly thrown out of her son’s christening after causing a scene. This star of Southern Charm is back on reality television once again, but it sounds like the Bravo cameras were not rolling when this went down.

Exclusive Details Of Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel’s Mediation https://t.co/wxbQN8s4yW pic.twitter.com/Z9RWGFf8zV — TamaraTattles (@TamaraTattles) April 21, 2017

Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis have a son together named St. Julien Rembert Ravenel. Recently, Kathryn showed up at his christening barefoot. Reports are that she had to be “physically removed” from the event after causing a scene. A witness said that it was “pretty ugly” and that Kathryn was using profanity and speaking out of turn. Things got so bad that Thomas Ravenel allegedly had to ask that she be removed so that she would stop causing a scene.

The thing is Thomas is arguing that this is true and says that they had three hundred guests at the event that can prove he is telling the truth. Thomas swears that Kathryn left the event on her own and wasn’t actually removed. Kathryn was at the event with her mom, but for some reason, her dad didn’t even get an invite at all.

The face of abandondonment and hurt. https://t.co/gLWEEE4mlI — AmericanLatinoFamily (@realamerfam_kag) April 21, 2017

An eyewitness explained that Kathryn was upset with Thomas and accusing him of sleeping with various people, including the nanny Deidre. Kathryn was also allegedly complaining about the fact that she doesn’t get to see the kids. They are now living with Thomas, and he recently shared on Southern Charm that the kids live in the guest house because children are messy.

There are various reports coming out about how Kathryn is doing on her road to sobriety. The people closest to her say that she is clean and has her act together now. An eyewitness at the christening felt like Dennis might have been on some kind of drugs based on the way she was acting. Another source that is close to Kathryn Dennis said that she was simply upset that Thomas didn’t allow her to help plan this big event in their son’s life. He did it all on his own.

Tamara Tattles revealed that Kathryn and Thomas have also been going through mediation to try and work through their issues. They just had a meeting that was the last resort for them as they tried to avoid having to actually go to court over their custody battle. If they decide to go to trial, then everything that went on over the last four years will become public record. With their popularity from Southern Charm, Kathryn and Thomas don’t want to deal with this all being out in the tabloids.

Their sources say that Thomas and Kathryn actually came to an agreement, but then someone sent Thomas a copy of an interview that Kathryn did with All About the Tea, and he didn’t like what she had to say at all. After seeing that interview, Thomas allegedly refused to sign their agreement. This is going to really stretch things out for them, and it looks like they will be going to court. Kathryn Dennis does have another hair follicle test coming up to see if she has been using drugs or not. The way that this test turns out will help decide if Kathryn has a chance of getting custody of her kids back or not.

Are you shocked to hear that Kathryn Dennis doesn’t have her act together yet? Do you feel like she will ever get custody of her kids back? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Southern Charm on Monday nights on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Kathryn Dennis/Instagram]