Kim Kardashian Poses In Bikini After Bragging About ‘Flu Diet’, Criticized For Virgin Mary Candle

Has Kim Kardashian gone too far with her latest publicity grab? Kim is no stranger to controversy and now that she’s spending more time in public view following her terrifying Paris robbery and the breakdown of Kanye West, it seems like Kim is ready to get people talking again. It all started this week when Kim bragged about how much weight she lost on a “flu diet.” The most famous Kardashian followed that up with pure outrage from some critics after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off a few new items that featured her face in place of the Virgin Mary.

In case you might have missed it, Kim Kardashian is back and she wants to be noticed again. After taking six months off to recover from the shocking Paris robbery, Kim is bragging on her recovery from the flu and even claimed that being sick helped her to lose six pounds just in time for the Met Gala. Watch Kim Kardashian’s Snapchat video below.

In typical Kardashian style, Kim took to Snapchat where she filmed herself writhing in bed with J. Holiday’s “Bed” playing in the background. To make sure everyone got to talking about Kim Kardashian’s Snapchat video, she wore a diamond bedazzled bikini in the mini-movie to get fans buzzing.

While there is no question about it, Kim Kardashian looks great in her sparkly bikini, Celebuzz reported that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was criticized heavily for commenting that her “flu diet” was a great way to drop some weight.

As most KUWTK fans know, Kim Kardashian was looking to drop about 70 pounds since she gave birth to Kanye West’s son Saint West last year. While she certainly already had managed to look fabulous post-baby, these last six pounds lost while battling the flu left Kim looking even more svelte than ever.

As if Kim Kardashian’s “flu diet” and a very tiny, sparkly, diamond bikini weren’t enough to get tongues wagging, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star did something that was sure to set off every anti-Kardashian on the planet.

KIMOJI 4:20 MERCH ON https://t.co/eiJ3Tfu6zn FOR A LIMITED TIME pic.twitter.com/bOSlxVeNRX — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 21, 2017

Kim recently added to her Kimoji collection but that’s not what has so many, including the Catholic League, really upset with the reality TV star. It’s the new merchandise on the Kimoji.com website that has angered the religious and specifically the Catholics. It turns out that they are really offended to see Kim Kardashian’s face on a candle depicting the Virgin Mary. There is also the issue that Kim was wearing a dress with the same Virgin Mary picture with her face on it.

While the Virgin Mary candle and the dress Kim Kardashian is sporting has been called sacrilegious by some, keep in mind that this is the wife of a man who calls himself “Yeezus” and did claim in an interview once that he was a god. It’s not surprising that his wife would also head down that controversial path and depict herself as a holy person as well. After all, offending large groups of people does tend to draw headlines.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 17, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Aside from the Kim Kardashian-Virgin Mary mashup merchandise, there’s plenty of other questionable merchandise on Kim’s website. Who wants to pay $98 for a pool float in the shape of Kim’s butt? She also happens to be selling some pretty expensive rolling papers and a whole lot of new t-shirts and other clothing with references to marijuana.

Which do you think is more offensive? Kim Kardashian’s “flu diet” weight loss or her new merchandise that shows Kim’s face over the Virgin Mary? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]