Kendra Wilkinson Gets TMI, Talks Sex Life With Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson has not shied away from her Playboy past. She is still as candid and revealing when it comes to her sex life with husband Hank Baskett. Though the couple hit a patch in their marriage, they seem to be stronger than ever. Kendra wants everyone to know that they are in love and having plenty of sex.

Kendra Wilkinson revealed that she wants to bring her sex tips to Sin City. In a new interview with E! News, the reality star announced that she’s going to star in a special production.

“I am going to play a lead role in a play called Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man and it will be in Las Vegas,” Wilkinson said.

“I am going to Vegas! Being a lead role in a play in Vegas? Like, come on! How much bigger can it get?”

The hit New York City production is moving to Paris Las Vegas. Kendra will star alongside Queer Eye for the Straight Guy alum Jai Rodriguez. The play is based on the novel of the same name, and the will show will perform nightly on Wednesdays starting May 27. Kendra says that she’s thankful to have this new opportunity in her life. She is no longer just a reality star and former Playboy model.

“Just when I think it’s over for me in this world, new opportunities present themselves. I’m still here and it’s getting bigger and I’m so thankful for these opportunities and to be able to explore life like this.”

“I’m birthing something new,” Kendra continued.

“It’s a fresh new chapter in my life and I have no idea where it’s taking me. I am so excited for this opportunity.”

Wilkinson has been sharing her sex life with her husband on social media. She took to Instagram to share a cozy photo on Thursday, April 20. The photo shows the two of them sharing a kiss.

In an interview with People magazine, Kendra opened up about being at her “sexual peak” at the age of 31.

“As a 31-year-old woman, I’m at my sexual peak. It’s just the way it is – it’s nature!” she said.

And her husband is loving this time in her life.

“Hank is loving it,” she said.

“He’s supportive of it. I’m kind of flirty with guys every now and then, but he’s like: ‘You put me first, and I’m good.'”

Despite Hank’s 2014 cheating scandal where he was caught with a transgender model Ava London while Kendra was eight months pregnant, they are more committed than they ever been in their relationship.

“We’re different people than we were years ago. You know, you change. But you have to change together. You have to grow together, not apart, and that’s the challenge.”

“Right now we’re in the healthiest place we’ve ever been,” Wilkinson said.

“It’s all about each other. We want to help build each other and love each other and make sure we’re happy. When we went through our big issue that was scattered everywhere, it needed to happen.”

“Unfortunately, it was a really rough situation,” she added.

“But I’m a very faithful person and I think it really worked out for the best.”

Kendra and Hank have been enjoying their Hawaiian vacation with family and friends. The two shared a cheeky photo on Snapchat, reports the Daily Mail. In the photo, Kendra showed off her black one-piece swimsuit as she stood next to her husband. She captioned the photo, “time to get lei’d.”

There’s a reason why Kendra is so open and honest about her sex life these days. Earlier this month, In TouchWeekly revealed that the couple is actively trying for a third baby.

“They know that three kids are a lot of work, but after what they’ve been through they feel prepared for almost anything,” an inside source said.

