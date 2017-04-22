Brad Pitt is moving on from his marriage to Angelina Jolie.

While the 53-year-old actor’s divorce from his former partner has not yet been finalized, a new report claims he’s dating.

“It’s not anything serious, he doesn’t have a girlfriend. It’s more of a way to get out and be social,” a source told People Magazine days ago.

According to the report, Brad Pitt’s friends influenced him to start going out again because they “don’t want him to sit at home alone.”

Brad Pitt’s estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, filed for divorce in September 2016, and quickly relocated their kids to a rental home in Malibu, California, where they’ve resided ever since. Meanwhile, Pitt has remained living at their Los Feliz home by himself.

“He seems more comfortable double-dating and friends are helping out,” the magazine’s insider added.

Months after Brad Pitt’s split, rumors began swirling in regard to his potential relationship with Kate Hudson and continued for months until the actress went public with another man.

“[Brad Pitt] has been dating a bit, but he is extremely careful to keep it secret,” an insider told Page Six earlier this month. “He’s focused on his kids, and he’s happy — now that he has settled his divorce from Angelina — to be out of the public eye.”

Brad Pitt has also been linked to Sienna Miller in the months since his breakup and contacted by several other women. As Page Six explained, the handsome actor has been hit on, stalked, and contacted by a number of ex-girlfriends, including Kate Hudson, Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate, Thandie Newton, and Gwyneth Paltrow. That said, he reportedly has no interest in rekindling any of his old flames. Instead, he’s keeping things casual and focusing on his booming career and six kids.

“[Brad Pitt] isn’t interested [in rekindling with any exes]. No partying, no fun. Just work and parenting,” the insider explained.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children together, three of whom are adopted and three they welcomed naturally.

After Brad Pitt’s relationship with Angelina Jolie began on the set of 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the couple welcomed daughter Shiloh in 2006, and twins Vivienne and Knox in 2008. Around the same time, they became the adoptive parents of Maddox, 15, from Cambodia, Pax, 13, from Vietnam, and Zahara, 12, from Ethiopia.

Following Angelina Jolie’s divorce filing, Brad Pitt was extremely limited to the amount of time he was allowed to spend with his children, but earlier this month, the kids returned to their Los Feliz home, possibly for the first time since Pitt and Jolie parted ways.

“[Brad Pitt’s] kids visited him at his Los Feliz home on the evening of April 2,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

According to the insider, things around Brad Pitt’s compound have been quite calm in the months since his split from Jolie, aside from some of his hired help who are at the home daily.

After months of drama and shocking headlines about their split, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie released a joint statement, claiming they had agreed to keep their ongoing divorce and custody proceedings to themselves.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” the statement read. “The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

Brad Pitt’s estranged wife has also been linked to dating rumors recently but according to a report by Gossip Cop, reports claiming she is dating a British businessman are untrue.

