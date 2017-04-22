Nothing Comes Between Emily Ratajkowski And Her Levi’s At Coachella

Emily Ratajkowski is a free spirit. She loves to pose nude on social media and in photo shoots. She also likes to go braless and promote feminism in her everyday life. The model is now the face of Levi’s jeans, which she promoted at Coachella. She attended a special denim fitting for Levi’s brunch. She even showed off her Levi’s on her Instagram page.

In a candid interview with Glamour, Ratajkowski opened up about her feelings on mom jeans, going braless, and being feminist. Surprisingly, the Gone Girl star loves to wear mom jeans.

“I actually feel the best in mom jeans,” she said.

“I’m wearing mom jeans [to this event]. I love because you can eat a lot [laughs]. They’re always flattering.”

It’s also obvious that Emily loves to go braless. The reason why she does it is because she finds most bras to be uncomfortable. Since the model is known for her busty appearance, she has trouble finding bras that fit her comfortably.

“Bras are so uncomfortable and sometimes it looks so pretty to not have a [bra] line. So I just let it go and let it happen. It makes for some interesting scenarios; sometimes I hug someone and all up in my business. But at a certain time of the month, they need [a bra]. I wear a 32D, which is a very specific size, so I love La Perla and Free People, which make them.”

Jeans are usually reserved for the fall season. But it has become a Coachella fashion must-have, reports Extra TV. Ratajkowski revealed how women can find the “right pair of jeans” that will take them through the spring and summer months.

“The attire for Coachella is whatever you want it to be,” she said.

“They’re all Levi’s jeans. I’m wearing them right now with a fun shoe and a crop top. The right pair of jeans exists for every woman. It’s not about how you look, but how you feel in them. A pair of jeans can look good, but by the end of the day, if you’re wanting to take them off, it’s not good. You’ll never wear them again.”

The brunette beauty never wanted to take her Levi’s off. She was seen shaking and shimmying in each of the styles as she snapped selfies with her friends.

“Levi’s jeans are classic and timeless. I wear them all the time. I feel like they look good whether you dress them down or up.”

And Saturday night at Coachella was no different for Emily when she attended the music and arts festival. The 25-year-old stunner showed up in a white boho crop top which she paired with a pair of light wash Levi’s jeans. She went barefoot while modeling the skinny jeans, which showed off her lean figure, reports the Daily Mail. Emily wore her signature dark locks in loose waves and tiny braids that cascaded over her shoulders.

Before wearing Levi’s jeans, Ratajkowski arrived in a white crop top, an oversized denim jacket, cropped jeans, and bright red lace-up stilettos by Aquazurra. She makes mom jeans look so good. In another interview with InStyle, Ratajkowski shared her best piece of advice for those going to Coachella this weekend.

“I dress comfortably,” she said.

“It gets so hot during the day, you forget how cold it actually gets at night. I definitely try to bring a jacket or wear jeans and suffer through the day. Later, you really appreciate it.”

As for her Coachella beauty look, she likes to keep it simple and minimal. She doesn’t want her makeup to run in the hot California sun.

“I go pretty natural but still like to have some makeup on,” she said. “It’s a festival but it’s also a fun party so you want to feel good.”

