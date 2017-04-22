Caitlyn Jenner Reveals That Some Of Her Children Hasn’t Spoken To Her Since Her Transition

Two years after Caitlyn Jenner revealed herself as transgender during her last interview with Diane Sawyer, she once again sat down with the 20/20 host. In light of the fact that Caitlyn Jenner’s new memoir The Secrets of My Life is about to be released, new confessions from the former Olympian are surfacing.

According to News, Caitlyn Jenner’s upcoming memoir The Secrets of My Life will reveal a lot about her transition from male to female as well as the 65 years of her life living as Bruce and the two years as Caitlyn. Apparently, the memoir discusses sensitive issues including her sex life with ex-wife Kris Jenner as well as her ferocity towards Ellen DeGeneres.

Moreover, the interview with Diane Sawyer gave Caitlyn an opportunity to open up about her experiences during the transition as well as that of her children’s. The reality star shed light upon her relationship with her ex-wife Kris Jenner, as well as her kids, Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, has two children with Kris Jenner; Kylie and Kendall. In addition to the latter, Bruce was also a step-dad to Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Rob Kardashian while having four other children from previous relationships, namely Brody, Brandon, Cassandra, and Burt.

During the interview, Caitlyn tells Diane that she has remained very close to some of her children while a couple of them are “a little more distant.” The former Olympian admitted that the situation causes her mind to wonder why these children are distant.

“Is it because of my transitioning? Or is it because their life is so busy that they don’t call, like, all the time?”

While discussing these sensitive matters with Diane, Caitlyn hinted that she was rather lonely. “Nobody calls that much. I mostly reach out to them. Obviously, the Jenner side calls more, but they all have their own lives,” Caitlyn tells Diane.

Despite her wondering, Caitlyn does acknowledge that she herself has stepped back from her role as a parent when she began transitioning as reported by The Sun. “I dropped out as a parent. There’s no excuse for not being a good parent, no matter how many problems you have,” the reality star admits.

Brody and I are honored to have received and invitation from @michelinusa to attend their #MichelinPilotExperience I'm looking forward to spending some quality time with my little bro. #notsolittleanymore #babybrodyhasabeard #istillwanttoholdhim #PS4S #partner A post shared by Brandon Jenner (@brandontjenner) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:43pm PST

Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner also speculates that the distance between her and her children may have been triggered by how she chose to publically denounce her identity as Bruce and introduced herself as Caitlyn. Apparently, the former Olympian appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair in June which came as a surprise for many of the family’s fans.

“I know my kids, they thought, ‘You know what, it’s a little too much,'” Caitlyn reveals to Diane. The reality star later added,

“But, from my standpoint, I had suffered for 65 years. To have a beautiful shot of my authentic self was important and the shock value.”

Ultimately, Caitlyn wanted to end her life as Bruce and the picture on the cover of Vanity Fair was the best way she thought to do it.

As the interview progressed, Caitlyn discussed her relationship with Kris Jenner, apparently, the two do not talk all the time. “She’s kind of moved on. I have certainly moved on, but we’re fine with each other,” says the former Olympian.

However, the interview with Diane Sawyer took place after Kris Jenner took a shot at Caitlyn’s memoir, saying that the book was “all made up.” In a preview of an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star slams The Secrets of My Life. “I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time,” Kris informs Kim and Khloe.

My hearts and souls A post shared by Bruce Jenner (@officiallybrucejenner) on Apr 25, 2015 at 6:35am PDT

“None of it makes sense. Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an a**hole?,” the reality star fumed.

“I’ve done nothing but open up my home and my heart to a person who doesn’t give a sh*t. So, I’m done. I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life.”

After 24 years of marriage, Kris Jenner is evidently enraged with her ex’s memoir which revealed a little too much than what Kris was comfortable with. Apparently, the book went as far as reveal that Caitlyn did not feel comfortable having sex with her. More importantly, Kris also rejects Caitlyn’s claim about her being open about being transgender throughout their married years.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Getty Images]