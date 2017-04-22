Charlotte McKinney Gets Maternal: Who The Model Is Dating Now?

Charlotte McKinney is the ultimate dream girl. She’s beautiful, curvaceous, and down to earth. The model has been spending most of her time single as she focuses on her acting career. That doesn’t mean that she won’t feel maternal instincts or want to date every so often.

The 23-year-old was seen embracing her maternal side while having lunch with friends in West Hollywood, reports the Daily Mail. McKinney was photographed holding a friend’s baby after having lunch together. The blonde bombshell wore a red bomber jacket over a black sweatshirt dress. She completed her look with dark sunglasses and white Van sneakers.

My panda ???? A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Mar 14, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Charlotte kept her hair up in a ponytail and wore little makeup. At one point, she held the baby in her arms and even helped push the baby’s stroller for her girlfriend. Charlotte has made the transition from bikini model to actress with two films out this year. She can be seen in the film version of Baywatch on May 26. Before becoming an overnight sensation, Charlotte made her debut in a Carl’s Jr. commercial that aired during the Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

She can be also seen in the sequel Flatliners, out on Sept. 29. McKinney previously played the role of Missy in the 2015 comedy Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser, that premiered on Crackle in July 2015. She also appeared in Season 20 of Dancing With the Stars that same year. McKinney said she wanted to focus on her acting career, but she could be heating things up with another man.

She was spotted with Ben Robson last weekend, reports JustJared.com. The two reportedly had breakfast at Ollo in Malibu on Sunday, April 9. The two were photographed having coffee at Starbucks before he walked her back to her car. Charlotte was photographed wearing a black oversized sweatshirt, denim shorts, and dark sunglasses. Meanwhile, Ben wore a navy blue T-shirt and black jeans, which he paired with a baseball cap and navy blue sweatshirt draped over his shoulder.

I guess my giggles and laughter is taken out of context ???? A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Apr 3, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

A few months ago, she was seen sharing a friendly hug with comedian Jeff Ross, 51. The two watched the L.A. Lakers game back in February, reports the Daily Mail. In October 2016, Us Weekly reported McKinney and Scott Eastwood, 30, embarked on a romance with photos of the two stars walking hand-in-hand and kissing on a Malibu beach. However, the rumors were quickly put to rest when a source disclosed there is nothing romantic going on between them.

“They are definitely not dating,” a source later told Entertainment Tonight. “They’ve hung out a couple of times – they barely know each other yet. [It’s] Nothing serious at all.”

Charlotte previously dated actor Stephen Dorff, 43, but their relationship ended in summer 2016. Page Six confirmed that the two split over his affairs with “other women.”

“He was fooling around with other women. July Fourth weekend… there were all these random people in his house. Charlotte has had enough of him.”

However, another source said the pair actually ended things due to her busy acting career. In an interview with E! News’ Will Marfuggi, which surfaced on Thursday, Feb. 2, McKinney talked about her love life – or lack thereof.

“I am so single right now. It’s so funny. I’m like, even in hair and makeup, I’m like, ‘I am so single, it’s crazy.’ Usually I have some little things here and there. Starting this year off, I’ve been really focused on work. But I’m really out there, I’m open, I’m here!”

She said that she’s looking for a man with a good sense of humor. Charlotte also put those Scott Eastwood rumors to rest and said the two are “just friends.”

Hey Boston ???????????????????????? @bostoncommag A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Apr 17, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

“We talk all the time,” she said. “He’s always filming somewhere, I’m doing something, so whenever we can see each other, we see each other. But [he’s] just a good friend of mine.”

Looks like there’s still a chance for Charlotte McKinney’s male fans.

[Featured image by Mike Windle/Getty Images for GQ]