‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Eric Braeden Is Not Leaving ‘Y&R,’ Says Victor Will Stay In GC

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease tense moments are ahead on the CBS soap opera. After Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) had taken off last week, the Y&R fans assumed that he might be leaving the show. Eric Braeden responded on Twitter by telling his followers that Victor isn’t going anywhere. While it was a relief that the dark patriarch is sticking around, the Young and the Restless fans cannot help but wonder what’s next for the great Victor Newman.

Conflict With Victor Makes Y&R Interesting

This isn’t the first time a rumor popped up that Braeden was leaving the CBS soap opera — and probably won’t be the last. Without Victor on the show, the show would likely be much less entertaining. The Young and the Restless fans love to hate him and often express their opinions on the shady things he does to his family.

The most recent thing he did to put him on the outs with his family is bringing Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) into Genoa City, which enabled her to plot to kill his son, Adam (Justin Hartley), for accidentally killing her daughter in a tragic hit and run accident several years ago.

On the one hand, how was he to know that she still wanted to kill Adam? The Young and the Restless fans believe that he should have picked up on the subtle signs Chloe wasn’t in her right mind. She was more than willing to frame Adam for Constance’s (Sally Kellerman) murder. Constance wasn’t murdered, she died of “natural causes.”

If she is truly over her vendetta against him, she would have never participated in the framing, something that hurt someone she loved—her BFF and Adam’s widow, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

What’s Next For Victor

On April 21, Eric Braeden confirmed, via Twitter, that he was not leaving the Young and the Restless. The actor must have felt compelled to explain the rumor since the Y&R fans have been buzzing about his supposed departure.

“I am not leaving the show! Hopefully, this will lay this rumor to rest! But thank you for caring,” the Young and the Restless patriarch posted.

The rumor started because Victor suddenly left Genoa City without a trace. Many people speculated that he might have felt that he had no chance at redemption, so he’s gone and won’t be seen again.

Thankfully, that’s not how it will happen on Young and the Restless. Victor will come back with a plan to win his family over. If the Y&R fans know anything about Mr. Newman, it’s his ability to win his family over time and time again. The spoilers suggest that this time won’t be any different.

There is also the theory that Victor left Genoa City to locate Chloe in Canada. Of course, if he brought her back to Genoa City to face charges, it could be a grand gesture to his family. However, it could be a calculated risk. Chloe could spill his involvement to Chelsea, which would be trouble for the whole Newman clan.

Will Chloe Return To GC?

According to CBS Soaps In Depth, Chloe may pop into Genoa City one last time during May sweeps. Of course, CBS didn’t confirm that since they never comment on actors appearances. It seems like Chloe is going to need to return to wrap up her multiple storylines.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Chloe sends Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Billy (Jason Thompson) letters that will say one of them is Bella’s (May Linder) father. The spoilers say nothing about if Chloe will come back or only that paternity will come out without her being present.

Chloe Mitchell is a popular villain on the Young and the Restless. It seems unlikely that the show will kill her off. She will likely return at some point, miraculously cured of her mental illness and ready to get custody of her daughter.

As for Eric Braeden, he isn’t going anywhere. The actor had to take time off for a few days to promote his new book, I’ll Be Damned. He should return during the week of April 24.

The Young and the Restless fans, are you excited that Eric Braeden isn’t going anywhere?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

