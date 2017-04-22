‘By Grace Through Faith:’ Selena Gomez’s Christian Journey And What It Means For The Singer

Selena Gomez has a newfound faith since leaving rehab. The singer has always been close to her Christian upbringing. Selena is a faithful follower of the Hillsong Church and City Church. She also has a newfound faith since leaving rehab last year. She’s been expressing that via social media and her music.

The pop star is typically known for her sexy singles like “Good For You” and “Can’t Keep My Hands To Myself.” But, she also writes songs of faith. According to CBN News, Gomez surprised worshipers at a special Hillsong concert by performing the song “Nobody,” a track she wrote about God on her Revival album. In a 2016 video that surfaced this week, Gomez is seen performing at L.A.’s Belasco Theater.

“Tonight is more than a concert,” she said. “It’s more than Hillsong. It’s more than me coming on stage and singing a song for you. It’s about a relationship that is greater than anything. I wrote this song about the one thing that holds it all together for me even when I can’t bear to do it myself. The song is called, ‘Nobody.'”

Selena went on to perform the song amid the cheers from the crowd. This song is different from the track “Nobody Does It Like You” off her Stars Dance album, which is said to be about her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber. However, the lyrics do seem similar in style.

“Nobody’s gonna love me like You do / Nobody, nobody / Nobody’s gonna love me like You do,” the song’s chorus says in her performance.

As for that Bieber-inspired song, it goes, “Nobody, nobody, no-nobody, nobody does it like you,” before she goes into talking about being a “bad girl” and wanting to bring out her “dark side.”

Gomez is no longer with the Biebs these days. She’s dating “Starboy” singer The Weeknd. She’s even closer to her church friends and is spending less time with the young Hollywood crowd. In an interview with Vogue magazine, she revealed that only two famous people have her private phone number.

always playing and working on something magical ???? A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 11, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT

And now her Instagram page now reads, “By grace through faith.”

According to CBN News, it’s taking from Ephesians 2:8 which means of salvation through faith in Jesus Christ.

“For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith – and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God.”

The 24-year-old singer spoke candidly about her faith to Vogue. She no longer parties or goes to night clubs. Instead, she spends most of her time at home or attending church. Selena also goes on car rides with her friends, one who is a realtor, and others from the church she goes to. She explained to Vogue that her church roots are embedded in her cooking as well.

Vogue describes one of her meals reminiscent of her “after church Sunday barbecues she remembers from her Texan childhood.”

In recent months, Gomez has been sharing her faith by talking about her church friends and favorite pastors. As she struggles to balance her faith with her pop music career, she quoted a sermon by Pastor Judah Smith who leads City Church in Los Angeles, California.

first time I ever lead worship. I got to perform my first worship song I ever wrote. So grateful for His grace and understanding. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 24, 2016 at 3:42pm PDT

“Today I watched a sermon from one of my favorites. ‘I don’t really understand myself, for I want to do what is right, but I don’t do it. Instead, I do what I hate.’ Romans 7:15,” she wrote in the caption.

Selena is inspired to do right. She wants to make an impact on her young fans and to have a positive impact on the world. In her Vogue cover story, Selena made it clear that she would love to disappear from social media altogether, but she will put her fame to good use.

[Featured image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]