‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Surprise Pregnancy Brings Nelle And Michael Together?

General Hospital spoilers tease that an unexpected event could soon rip the Corinthos family apart. Michael (Chad Duell) and Nelle (Chloe Lanier), the woman behind his parent’s latest dispute, are said to be growing closer and may even be headed for couplehood. In addition, spoilers suggest that the writers could throw in a major twist: a hook-up pregnancy that will pit Nelle and Michael against the Corinthos.

Michael forgives Nelle

Nelle recently decided to come clean about her deception. She admitted to Sonny (Maurice Benard) that they hadn’t actually slept together. Instead, she had drugged him and pretended that they had been intimate. This lie had all but destroyed Sonny’s relationship with Carly (Laura Wright), who had retaliated by sleeping with her ex, Jax (Ingo Rademacher).

Nelle thought that confessing would help straighten out the situation, but it only made things worse. After her confession, Sonny, who was eager to break the news to his wife, immediately headed for Carly’s. Unfortunately, as soaps go, the timing was off and he arrived to find Carly and Jax in a passionate moment. This had Sonny seeing red and Carly had to kick him out. Later, he vowed that he would ruin things for Jax and he did just that.

Sonny's going to need more than Jason's advice & an expensive bottle of scotch to make heads or tails of Jax's freedom. #GH starts NOW! pic.twitter.com/ltNFxm77dF — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 20, 2017

Now, Jax has to leave the country and General Hospital spoilers say that he will try to convince Carly to leave with him. If this happens, the Corinthos clan will be torn apart.

Meanwhile, if Nelle was seeking absolution when she came clean, she didn’t get it. Sonny hates her guts, as does the rest of the Corinthos. Michael hates seeing his father all broken up about Carly. As his siblings take sides, he’s stuck in the middle — and it’s all Nelle’s fault.

Michael makes a surprising move. We're not joking… you might want to sit down for this one. #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/4pagSsRKGG — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 20, 2017

But, incredibly, General Hospital spoilers suggest that Michael will soon find it in him to forgive Nelle. According to Soaps, General Hospital spoilers for the May sweeps indicate that a “fateful circumstance” could lead to Michael forgiving Nelle for what she did to Sonny and Carly’s marriage.

Nelle may have acted terribly but Michael reportedly understands where she’s coming from. As for Nelle, she’s not about to give up on Michael and is intent on regaining his trust. This can only lead to one outcome: Nelle and Michael will soon become a couple — or will at least hit the sheets.

Nelle and Michael hook up

General Hospital spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry suggest that Nelle and Michael could share an evening of passion that will have a shocking, if not totally unexpected, result.

A surprise pregnancy involving these two will undoubtedly rock the Corinthos family and the rest of Port Charles. Nelle, who broke up his parents’ marriage, will never be accepted into the clan. Carly and Sonny hate Nelle and will certainly push for Michael to abandon her. If he doesn’t, he risks being disowned by the Corinthos and, worse, could place Nelle’s and their child’s lives in danger. General Hospital spoilers from TVOvermind indicate that Carly will stop at nothing to keep Michael and Nelle apart.

What would Nelle need to do to show Carly she is sincerely sorry for everything she's done? #GH #GeneralHospital A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Apr 19, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

If Nelle and Michael do end up conceiving, General Hospital spoilers suggest that Carly will accuse Nelle of setting up the whole thing so she can worm her way into the family. However, this may not be true, as Nelle could be genuinely in love with Michael. Whatever the case, Nelle and Carly are definitely headed for a showdown that could either redeem the former or have her becoming a full-blown villain.

General Hospital spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry say that this storyline could turn tragic and help draw sympathy for Nelle, transforming her into a character viewers can rally behind. Her pregnancy could end in a premature delivery and a long-winded story about the child’s survival. Alternatively, she could be involved in an accident and lose the baby. Perhaps Carly or a hired goon will push her down a flight of stairs or something to that effect.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.

This is… hard to watch. We've all been there, though, right? #GH #GeneralHospital A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

