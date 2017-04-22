Was Aaron Hernandez Bisexual? Does His Suicide Note Next To The Bible Verse John 3:16 Indicate ‘Gay Guilt’?

After former NFL star Aaron Hernandez committed suicide, there are speculations about his sex life. There are claims that Aaron might have been a bisexual. In fact, officers have started an investigation into a claim that the fallen star killed Odin Lloyd after the latter had taunted him about being gay. There is an ongoing investigation to find out if Hernandez killed Lloyd to keep his sexual orientation a secret. Interestingly, Aaron Hernandez left his suicide note next to the John 3:16 verse on the Bible. Now, the question is if it indicates guilt in the convicted murderer’s mind, which might have led to his suicide.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

The John 3:16 verse on the Bible indicates a deep faith in Christianity. Aaron Hernandez reportedly wrote “John 3:16” on his forehead in red ink before killing himself. He apparently hoped for an “eternal life” after death. It is also interesting to note that Aaron Hernandez had a tattoo on his arm that said “God forgives.”

Massachusetts authorities have found three handwritten suicide notes next to a Bible in his prison cell. One of those is for his four-year-old daughter Avielle and another for his fiancée Shayanna Jenkins. The third note is allegedly addressed to his gay lover in prison. Nevertheless, the content of the notes has not been disclosed by the authorities. If speculations about Aaron Hernandez being a bisexual are true, his deep faith in Christianity might be a direct contrast to his sexual orientation.

Homosexuality is often viewed as a violation of Christianity. Many believe that being a “gay Christian” is an oxymoron. In a piece on the Charisma News, apostolic leader Larry Tomczak wrote homosexuality is a direct contradiction of the Bible verses that talk about “abundant life,” as promised by Jesus. According to Tomczak, even a murder like Saul of Tarsus is forgiven when he became a great saint called Paul the apostle. Christianity apparently gives a second chance to “homosexuals, adulterers, drunkards, idolaters or whatever” to repent for their “sin,” Tomczak wrote.

Aaron Hernandez’s arm already had the message of forgiveness. Now, the question is which sin he needed to ask forgiveness for. Is it the murder of his friend Odin Lloyd or the alleged homosexuality? Or, is it both? If the speculation about Hernandez’s gay love in the prison is true, it may also mean that he actively followed his bisexual practice in the prison as well. Was he afraid that his sexual orientation will be exposed? Interestingly, his prison lover is now on suicide watch as well.

Ernest Wallace, who is presently serving four years for helping the former NFL star get rid of the murder weapon, has claimed that Lloyd had taunted Hernandez about his sexuality before the former was killed. Lloyed called Aaron a “schmoocher,” which Wallace believes to be a homophobic taunt. Wallace apparently told Hernandez’s cousin that he would not have helped the NFL star if he was aware of him being a bisexual. When Lloyd was killed, he was dating Shayanna’s sister. According to the Mirror Online, investigators are probing if Hernandez killed Lloyd to stop him from exposing to his fiancée.

Did Aaron Hernandez commit suicide out of guilt? If he did, he might not have met enough people who could convince him not to feel guilty about his sexual orientation. One person who apparently stood by homosexuals was Jesus Christ. According to Religious Tolerance, Matthew 8: 5-13 says how Jesus Christ commended a Roman Soldier for going out of his comfort zone and express love for his servant.

