Angelina Jolie Reportedly Desperate To Resurrect Her Career After Her Nasty Split With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is making moves to get her career back on track following her divorce with Brad Pitt. Inside sources told Radar Online that the Tomb Raider star is enlisting the help of fashion expert Tom Ford to get back in the game.

“With all the drama around her and Brad Pitt, Angelina feels like a huge outsider right now,” the insider shared. “…and she knows Tom is the industry It Guy.”

Ford has a lot of experience promoting brands and was the driving force behind Saint Laurent and Gucci. He has also directed two critically acclaimed movies, Nocturnal Animals and A Single Man. With Jolie’s reputation on the ropes, Ford is ready to take her on as his next big project.

“Angelina is the most beautiful woman in the world, and it kills Tom to see her in these depressing all-black ensembles and dowdy red carpet gowns,” the source explained. “He wants to do a couture line with her and get her back to icon status.”

In addition to Ford’s help, Fox News reported that Jolie just completed her first beauty promotion in over a decade with Mon Guerlain. The actress is working with the French beauty company to honor her late mom, Marcheline Bertrand, who passed away in 2007. Guerlain was Bertrand’s favorite brand and Jolie remembers her mom using the perfume as a small child.

“She was a very natural woman who never spoiled herself, never wore makeup, and wore modest jewelry, but she always had a few special items for when she wanted to feel like a lady,” Jolie recalled. “One of those — and I remember it because it seemed so elegant — was her Guerlain powder. I think all women have those few special things that make them feel feminine.”

Angelina Jolie is donating her salary from the promotional work to her charity, the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation. The company focuses on education, the environment, and health projects in poverty-stricken countries. The foundation currently works in Cambodia, Namibia, and Ethiopia. For Jolie, the humanitarian work is what makes being an actress worthwhile.

As far as her divorce is concerned, things are starting to look up for Jolie and Pitt. According to ET Online, Jolie and Pitt have reached a better understanding in their custody battle for their six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. In fact, Pitt is starting to spend more and more time with the kids, who recently visited his home in Los Feliz.

Sources claim that the recent visit may have been the first time the kids stepped foot in Pitt’s home since the breakup in September. As fans will recall, Pitt and Jolie engaged in a heated custody war in the early months of the divorce and it didn’t look like things would settle down. That has changed in recent months as the estranged couple started communicating with each other and decided to focus on what’s best for their kids.

Even still, their divorce has not been finalized. The two have hired a private judge to oversee the split and it isn’t clear when they will finally work things out. Given how things have turned around over the past few weeks, it seems likely that Jolie and Pitt will reach a settlement sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, Pitt was recently spotted outside of a Los Angeles art studio and looked shockingly skinny. Although some speculated that his drastic weight loss was a result of the divorce, an insider claims that Pitt has been exercising and eating healthy following the divorce. Pitt has not commented on the weight loss or his relationship with Angelina Jolie.

