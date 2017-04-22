Access ‘Marvel Heroes Omega’ PS4 Closed Beta By Purchasing One Of These Founder’s Packs

The closed beta for Marvel Heroes Omega on the PlayStation 4 console started yesterday, April 21, and those who wish to experience the game during this testing stage can access it by purchasing at least one of the Founder’s Packs.

The cheapest available is the War Machine Founder’s Pack, a PlayStation Plus exclusive which is worth $16.99. It comes with a playable War Machine, a bonus costume inspired by Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War, 1 XP Boost, and in-game money 500 Gs.

Another option for those who want to have instant access Marvel Heroes Omega’s PS4 closed beta is the Deadpool Founder Pack, which sells for $19.99. In addition to a playable Deadpool, the game pack also includes a Zen costume. Also worth $19.99 is the Spider-Man Founder Pack with, of course, a playable Spider-Man and a bonus costume. These two Marvel Heroes Omega founder packs are also equipped with XP boost and 500 Gs each.

Worth $39.99 is the Guardians of the Galaxy Founder’s Pack giving Marvel Heroes Omega PS4 gamers two playable characters – Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon. There are also three bonus costumes (costumes for Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon inspired by Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and a new Rocket Raccoon outfit from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), 5 XP Boosts, and 1,000 Gs to expect upon purchasing this game pack.

The most expensive among the Founder’s packs are the Avengers and X-Men game packs. Each available for a whopping $59.99, they come with more content. For instance, the Avengers Founder’s Pack offers six playable characters, namely Iron Man, Captain America, Hawkeye, Hulk, Thor, and Black Widow. Those who will purchase this will also get six bonus costumes for these heroes – their default outfits as well as costumes for Captain America, Iron Man Mk 43, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Thor, and Hulk that are inspired by Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. In addition to these costumes and playable characters, this pack brings in 10 Combination Boosts and 2,000 Gs.

X-Men Founder’s Pack, on the other hand, will activate these playable characters: Wolverine, Jean Grey, Storm, Beast, Iceman, and Psylocke. Their default costumes are also included alongside Wolverine Classic Brown, Jean Grey New X-Men, Storm Astonishing X-Men, Beast Astonishing X-Men, Iceman All-New X-Men, and Psylocke Lady Mandarin bonus outfits. Like the Avengers pack, it also contains 10 Combination Boosts and 2,000 Gs.

Avid fans of the game who will decide to purchase all these five Founder’s Packs – Deadpool, Spider-Man, X-Men, Avengers, and Guardians of the Galaxy – are getting additional bonus content. They should receive a timed-exclusive Symbiote Spider-Man Costume and a timed-exclusive hero Iron Fist.

If these aren’t enough bonus contents, there’s another freebie to look forward to, according to the game’s Q&A page.

“As an added bonus to everyone who takes the time to participate, all closed beta players, regardless of whether or not they purchased a Founder’s Pack, can look forward to receiving Daredevil, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, for free.”

Meanwhile, those who do not have a budget for the Founder Packs have the chance to access Marvel Heroes Omega closed beta on PS4 by joining giveaway contests. Check out the following tweets.

Giving away 1/3 keys away for @MarvelHeroes for PS4 all you have to do is follow us & Marvel Heroes & RT to enter! That's all! Goodluck! pic.twitter.com/EjEbc3YAGx — Kustom Kontrollerz ™ (@KustmKontrllerz) April 21, 2017

The good folks at Gazillion have handed me an inbox full of beta codes for @MarvelHeroes Omega! So stay tuned for more trivia questions! — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) April 22, 2017

Here are some gamers’ feedbacks about their experiences so far playing Marvel Heroes Omega’s closed beta.

“Me & MrsBloody are trying out the closed beta of Marvel Heroes Omega on PS4. Framerate stutters a lot, but gameplay is great w/ gamepad,” @RetchEWretched tweeted.

“Just finished the tutorial for Marvel Heroes Omega on the PS4 beta and it’s pretty dang fun! Glad it’s moving to console!” JDantastic (@Jdantastic) shared.

Initially released for PC and Mac, Marvel Heroes Omega is Gazillion Entertainment’s free-to-play action role-playing game where gamers get to play as Marvel’s most popular characters. Its console versions (PS4 and Xbox One) are set for release in Spring 2017. The closed beta for the PS4 will run until May 15.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]