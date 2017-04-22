Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have definitely set a big benchmark for other K-drama actors and actresses. The popularly called SongSong couple, who portray the famous onscreen couple in Descendants Of The Sun, are reportedly worth almost $2 million each.

In a recent report, it is revealed that within the first quarter of 2017, Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki are the highest paid celebrities in Korea. They have even beaten popular K-pop sensations like EXO and TWICE. The SongSong couple’s power and endorsements are so high that they have earned $1.78 million each just via endorsements.

After the famous K-drama couple, Kim Soo Hyun and Lee Min Ho are topping the charts this year. The Korean actors have so far earned $1.3 million each in the first quarter of 2017.

Joong Ki and Hye Kyo have proved time and again that no one can come even close to their stardom with their impeccable onscreen chemistry in DOTS. The SongSong couple is always leading the charts. The Descendants Of The Sun co-stars literally changed the fate of the K-drama series by becoming fan-favorites.

The show is based on short story by Kim Won Seok called Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders). It was not originally supposed to be a love story but the SongSong couple’s flawless chemistry turned the series into a romantic drama.

Dr. Moyon [Song Hye Kyo] and Captain Yoo Shi Jin [Song Joong Ki] also garnered record-breaking viewership for the series. The DOTS co-stars have been the recipient of many big awards of the South Korean film industry. The show is viewed over 440 million times on iQiyi, an online video platform based in China.

Not only this, the massive popularity of Captain Yoo Shi Jin and Dr. Moyon have resulted in an increase in sales of all of the endorsed products. The two-tone lip bar by Laneige cosmetic brand, popularly called as Song Hye Kyo Lipstick, became the top-selling product in South Korea last year.

Captain Yoo Shi-Jin’s endorsement of Hyundai Tucson saw an increase of 10% in its sales. The K-drama series Descendants Of The Sun also resulted in a hike in tourism to Greece because most of the show is shot in beautiful and history-rich scenic places of the land of the Greeks.

Both of the top Korean celebrities even have immense respect for each other. During the 29th Korean Producer Awards (KPA), the 31-year-old actor broke the norms and shared the award with his DOTS female lead.

“In Korea, actors always steal the spotlight—compared to the actresses. To me, this drama was a big project, as it marked my comeback to the entertainment scene after spending two years in the military. I want to share this glory with my co-star Song Hye Kyo who shared the burden and constantly reassured me and gave me the confidence by being there for me.”

The 35-year-old actress is also glad to have worked with Joong Ki and considers him as her brother.

“These days I’m close to my label mate Yoo Ah In and Song Joong Ki, who I acted in a drama with, but to them, wouldn’t I just be an older sister who likes to treat them to food?”

However, in the same interview, Hye Kyo seemed to have contradicted her own statement by saying that she does not believe that a girl and a boy can be just friends. Descendants Of The Sun fans desperately want their favorite onscreen couple to date in real life. Joong Ki and Hye Kyo have denied the romance rumors but fans have always speculated that the DOTS co-stars are dating in real life too.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images and Kin Cheung/AP Images]