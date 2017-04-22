Gwen Stefani Pregnant And Alone? The Truth Behind Her Rumored Split With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani seemed ready to start a family with Blake Shelton — but is their romance too good to be true? While the No Doubt alum deals with pregnancy rumors, insiders claim the pop star is on the verge of ending their year-long relationship.

According to Hollywood Life, Stefani is seriously considering expanding the family with Shelton. Despite being 47-years-old, Stefani wants to have a child with Shelton and doesn’t think she’s too old to get pregnant. After all, Janet Jackson had a son when she was 50-years-old.

“Gwen would love to have another child with Blake. He’s not pressuring her at all, but she knows it’s something he would love too,” an insider revealed. “She isn’t focused on it obsessively, but seeing Janet Jackson have a healthy baby at 50 has inspired her to open her mind more to the possibility. It’s made her start to see it as something she and Blake really could make happen.”

#happyeaster ????????#gwenstefani @gwenstefani A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

That said, Celebrity Dirty Laundry reports that Stefani is thinking about ending her romance with Shelton. The two starting dating months after Stefani called it quits with long-time husband Gavin Rossdale. Stefani thought it would only be a short, rebound relationship and doesn’t think it will last much longer.

In fact, an insider claims that Stefani is determined to dump Shelton, and it won’t be long before they make the big announcement. Stefani decided to pull the plug because her and Shelton couldn’t agree on where to settle down and raise her boys. Stefani currently lives in Los Angeles while Shelton considers his ranch in Oklahoma home.

The pregnancy and breakup rumors, however, have not been confirmed by either party. In fact, an inside source told Gossip Cop that Gwen Stefani did not dump Shelton and that their relationship is still going strong. As far as the pregnancy is concerned, Stefani is currently starring on The Voice and has shown zero signs of a bun in the oven.

@theellenshow @nickelodeon #loveher #luckytoknowher #winner gx #kidschoiceawards2017 gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:37pm PST

This, of course, isn’t the first time Stefani and Shelton have dealt with such rumors. Their romance, which began in the fall of 2015, has been plagued with rumors of a wedding and pregnancy ever since it heated up. The couple has gotten so used to the rumors that Hollywood Life reports they don’t even pay attention to them anymore.

“They are happy, together, in love and pay no attention to the regular rumors that circle about their relationship being over,” an insider dished to the outlet. “Gwen loves Blake because he is hilarious, charming, humble and all-around great guy.”

Indeed, Stefani and Shelton’s romance is showing no signs of slowing down. If anything, the two are on the verge of taking it to the next level. Between their romantic social media posts to flirting on the set of The Voice, it’s clear that they are still very much in love.

@nbcthevoice #lives gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

“They came into each other’s lives during challenging times as they were both going through breakups,” the insider added, referencing Stefani’s breakup with Rossdale and Shelton’s divorce with Miranda Lambert. “It was those difficult times that created and incredible bond between the two stars.”

The insider added that Shelton and Stefani genuinely enjoy spending time together and aren’t worried about all the rumors. On a recent episode of The Voice, Stefani even talked about her desire to have a daughter so that they could play dress up together. Despite all the negative rumors, fans can rest assured that nothing is amiss.

Fans can watch Stefani and Shelton compete against each other when new episodes of The Voice air Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]