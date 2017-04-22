Anne Hathaway Dishes On Internet Trolls, Her Stoner Habits, And Her Ridiculously Happy Life

Anne Hathaway has been making the rounds to promote her new film Colossal and has a thing or two to say about internet trolls, her stoner habits, and what makes her ridiculously happy.

In an interview with ABC News’ Peter Travers, Hathaway dished on her new, critically-acclaimed film Colossal, and addressed her experiences with internet trolls.

In the film, Anne plays Gloria, a blogger who finds herself in a very strange world that features a giant monster.

With Travers, Hathaway compared her character to a party bus that has just lost its wheels.

“She pulls over and the bus just kind of collapses on its side in the town where she grew up, small town USA. She runs into a childhood friend played by Jason Sudeikis. They become drinking buddies and that isn’t helping her because she’s trying to get off the sauce. And she discovers when she gets drunk in her hometown, a giant lizard monster terrorizes Seoul, South Korea.”

Hathaway, 34, who was pregnant when filming, had an interesting method to appear intoxicated in the film. Since she couldn’t drink, she would spin around for several minutes, right up until the time the director would yell action. The spinning caused her to lose her equilibrium and stumble as she tried to walk about in a scene. The method proved to be very effective.

As a blogger in the film, Anne said she used her real-life experiences at the hands of internet trolls to better understand Gloria and get into character.

Anne Hathaway is amazing in #Colossal. It's time movie lovers start taking her seriously again: https://t.co/en2JMpyd6t pic.twitter.com/3XlUOdXceY — IndieWire (@IndieWire) April 16, 2017

In many ways, her internet experiences were much like the monster she faces in Colossal.

“It felt so big to me when I was going through it. And then I would mention it to people and they had no idea it was going on. It’s hard to believe this but not everybody has a relationship with the internet. There’s tons of people out there who are living their lives and they’re not clicking on everything. So that was one of the things that kind of helped me wrap my head around it initially.”

Hathaway, who says she has put all that nonsense behind her, said she hopes others will have a better understanding of the pain internet trolling causes.

With her negative experiences in the past, Hathaway says she keeps things simple and enjoys life with her husband and son.

“I’m really lucky. I’m with the right guy. And we make each other happy. And we treat each other well. And that’s important to us that we treat each other well. And we have been given the most beautiful gift, our son. And work is good. And I’m so lucky my family’s healthy and my friends are wonderful. It’s obnoxious but life is great.”

On a stop by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Hathaway spilled on whether she was a stoner. Since she appeared on the show on the pot holiday 4/20, she confessed that she was, indeed, a bit of a stoner in her day.

Turns out, Anne Hathaway is a big ol' potheadhttps://t.co/BU17uOwj54 pic.twitter.com/slEW7xuM12 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) April 21, 2017

“Not a little one. But here’s the thing, here’s the thing though. I’m a parent and I don’t feel like getting arrested so I’m gonna say zero. I guess I just should’ve pleaded the 5th on that one, but I don’t have a card or anything.”

Hathaway’s next project is Ocean’s Eight, which also stars Rihanna. Anne couldn’t stop gushing about the singer and actress during a visit on The Late Late Show with James Corden Thursday, reports Entertainment Tonight.

“She’s heaven, and it’s not like I didn’t expect her to be heaven, but the particular kind of heaven that she is, I just didn’t see that coming. We’d all be talking, all eight of us, and somebody would have this opinion, and somebody would chime in with this thought, and this, that, and the other and we thought we’d nail the subject, and Rihanna would be sitting back and then she’d go, ‘yeah but the thing is’ and she’d lean forward and just slay us all with the wit and kindness and lovingness and I just love her so much. I really do. Her life is one extended mic drop.”

Well said, Anne Hathaway.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images]