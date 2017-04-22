The K-drama series coming up in May 2017 are sure going to win heart of fans. The last years big hit series like Descendants Of The Sun, Moonlight Drawn by Clouds, Romantic Doctor Kim, The Legend of the Blue Sea and Goblin sure have tough competition this year.

Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won in Fight for my Way ???? pic.twitter.com/kDewVO6VGo — Love me Oppa (@LovemeOppaa) April 20, 2017

KBS2’s Fight For My Way/ Third Rate My Way

The romantic workplace K-drama by KBS2 will star Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won as the lead pair. The leading characters will be seen chasing after their dreams even after facing difficult situations in their lives. Fight For My Way will premiere on May 8, 2017, every Monday and Tuesday.

#YooSeungHo and #KimSoHyun Still Cuts for Ruler:Master of the Mask ???? pic.twitter.com/e3mjDm4uAx — Yoo Seung Ho – 유승호 (@YooSeungHoTeam) April 19, 2017

MBC’s Ruler: Master Of The Mask

The upcoming South Korean drama series is a melodrama that is going to be politics and history rich. It will be directed by Son Hyeong Seok and is written by Park Hye Jin. The show will have four lead characters, which will be played by Yoo Seung-ho, Kim So Hyun, Kim Myung Soo and Yoon So Hee. Ruler: The Master Of The Mask will debut on MBC on May 10 and will feature every Wednesday and Thursday with its 20 episodes.

The 18th-century epic drama series will tell the tale of Crown Prince Lee Sun, who fights against corrupt organization Pyunsoo-hwe. He defies monopoly of the nation’s water supply from the organization.

[Drama] New Ji Chang Wook posters for Suspicious Partner pic.twitter.com/C4RSI5PsvS — JiChangWook'sKitchen (@JCWKitchen) April 20, 2017

SBS’s Suspicious Partner

Before the premiere of the long-awaited series My Sassy Girl, SBS is gearing up with legal rom-com for its fans. The comedy K-drama series will star Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji Hyun as main lead along with Choi Tae Joon and Kwon Na Ra. The Suspicious Partner previously had a working title of Watch Out For This Woman.

It will be directed by Park Sun Ho and is written by Kwon Ki Young. The Suspicious Partner will premiere on May 10, 2017, every Wednesday and Thursday. The love story with a twist of murder case will see Ji Chang Wook, the legal attorney, and Nam Ji Hyun, a prosecutor trainee, in a romantic banter.

SBS’s My Sassy Girl

The upcoming K-drama by SBS will be a love rom-com. Starring Joo Won, Oh Yeon Seo, Lee Jung Shin and Kim Yoon Hye, the period series will premiere on every Monday and Tuesday from May 29, 2017, onwards. The 16-episode show will be directed by Oh Jin Seok and is written by Yoon Hyo Je.

My Sassy Girl 2017 version is based on the movie of the same name by Kwak Jae Yong. It will feature love story of fun-loving princess Hye Myung and strict scholar Gyun Woo.

KBS2’s Seven Day Queen/ Queen For Seven Days

Based on a true tragic love story of Queen Dangyeong and King Joongjong, Queen For Seven Days will star Park Min Young, Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Dong Gun, Hwang Chan Sung and Do Ji Won. KBS2 will premiere the series on May 31, 2017, every Wednesday and Thursday.

The story goes that the Queen Dangyeong was removed from her position in seven days and was expelled from the palace. However, the love of the King Joongjong and Queen Dangyeong never fazed away. The queen went on to live in a mountain and the king used to wait for the signal every day from her to know about her well-being.

OCN’s Dual

The new crime drama series is bringing in a new concept of clones in the K-drama world. OCN’s Dual will star Jung Jae Young, who is famous for his impeccable acting in Assembly, Right Now Wrong Then, Moss and Castaway On The Moon.

The series will feature Young’s character fighting against a human clone, who is stealing organs. The police detective’s role by Young will also be seen struggling to try to save his family from the monster. The series has yet no set release date but is said to be coming up in May itself.

[Featured Image by MJ Kim/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for LACMA and Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images]