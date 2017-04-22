Gavin Rossdale Moving On While Admitting Getting Over Divorce From Gwen Stefani Will Never Happen

The divorce that brought the 13-year marriage between Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale to an end was reportedly not only a horrific time for the mother-of-three but a period that Rossdale will never get over.

Although the rocker was relatively private for the initial months following the split and divorce proceedings between he and Gwen, while the hollaback girl spoke openly about the terrible process, recently, it has been Gavin’s turn to weigh in and he has demonstrated great sadness over the end of his marriage.

Earlier this year Rossdale, who appears on the UK version of The Voice, stated that he never wanted the divorce to be the result, despite his alleged affair with their nanny being the main reason for the split. Just Jared shared the honest words of the former front man of Bush.

“[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not…but here we are. Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through. I know we all wish that, but we can’t, so I have to deal with reality,” he said of a doing things differently. “You can’t not have regrets and be human at the same time.”

The rocker also shared that although his relationship with Gwen is strained, both have their children’s best interest in mind which is what binds them and where they find common ground.

“We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible. It’s a lifetime. I still think she’s incredible. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time they’ll become more and more obvious. The one thing – the only good thing, because everything else is not good – is we care about the children and it’s about them. So we do everything to make this life change as seamless as possible.”

Since the divorce, Gwen quickly fell for Voice co-judge Blake Shelton, and the two have quickly become the music industry’s most adored couple. Gavin has recently been linked to German model Sophia Thomalla after the two were seen kissing and walking with arms linked in London. The 27-year-old is the first woman that Rossdale has been linked to since the high-profile divorce from Gwen, and although Rossdale appears to be moving on, he has shared most recently that he will never get over his divorce from Gwen.

The Sun shares the open words about the heartache felt by Gavin following the demise of his marriage.

“I don’t think you ever get over it. You just move on, and that’s what I’ve tried to do. Divorce is a very painful thing to go through.But we both remain committed to being amicable co-parents, and that’s very important to me.”

It’s clear that the happiness that remains after the end of the marriage is the three children that the former couple share. Gavin never fails to bring things back to his sons whenever sharing about the tumultuous experience of divorce and explains that it is in his sons that he finds optimism in the situation. People recently relayed Rossdale’s words about finding happiness.

“I just think that life is really complex, and it just works its way, and it’s impossible to unravel all that time; it’s impossible to think about that. It’s just the way that it goes sometimes, and it’s sad. I think that 20 years and three amazing children is quite incredible in and of itself. That’s being an optimist about it.”

In addition to the children, both exes, as stated, appear on The Voice on their respective continents and have also written music to help heal following the difficult divorce.

