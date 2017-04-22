Caitlyn Jenner Says She Has No Regrets About Her Transition, Explains Why She No Longer Supports Trump

Caitlyn Jenner says she has no regrets about her transition two years after she announced to the world that she’s transgender, NY Daily News reports. But while she insists she wouldn’t have it any other way, she admits there are some things she could’ve handled better.

“Never. Never had a doubt. I did the right the thing,” she said.

Caitlyn Jenner has no regrets about transitioning https://t.co/QkE1pheRuk pic.twitter.com/c5XMAwbv9t — DANILNEWS (@braimahake) April 22, 2017

Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, sat down with Diane Sawyer in her 20/20 interview, where she revealed personal details about herself and her relationship with former wife Kris Jenner, her children, including her stepchildren Kim, Kourtney, Rob, and Khloe Kardashian.

Caitlyn admits that transitioning to a woman has made her reassess her beliefs on many issues concerning the LGBT community. She acknowledged her mistakes, chalking it down to ignorance.

“At the beginning of this whole thing, yes, I knew absolutely nothing. Yes, I made mistakes,” Jenner said.

“On some subjects, I think I was insensitive just because I didn’t know any better,” she added. “It’s tough to take 65 years of being Bruce and then overnight everything changes. At first, you don’t know how to handle it.”

After Caitlyn Jenner made her transition, people were quick to assume that she’d serve as an ambassador to transgender people, many of whom have been victimized, harassed, and even murdered on account of ignorance and hate. Many are still fearing for their lives, which is why they’re eager to have someone with Jenner’s influence who could champion their cause.

That perception, however, was short-lived, as Jenner made some comments deriding the idea of marriage equality. One time, she sparked controversy when she remarked that “figuring out what to wear” is the toughest part of being a woman.

Jenner acknowledged the criticisms thrown at her by the LGBT community on account of her remarks, explaining that she had never met a transgender person before she transitioned. She says that she’s still learning.

“Have I, in the last two years, had a bigger dose of reality? Absolutely,” she said.

Jenner had been criticized for supporting and voting for President Trump, but revealed that she has withdrawn her support after he reversed the Transgender Bathroom Bill, as reported by Vanity Fair.

“The deal-breaker is you mess with my community, you do the wrong thing with my community, you don’t give us equality and a fair shot, I’m coming after you.”

Caitlyn Jenner Shames Trump For Reversing The Transgender Bathroom Bill https://t.co/Cxg1Obzgvt pic.twitter.com/DPrVqpqHAa — HelloNaija! (@HelloNaijaNG) February 24, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner also addressed the rumors that she had underwent a “final surgery,” saying that she was already a woman even before she went through gender reassignment procedures.

“It’s about what’s between your ears,” she said. “That did not define who I was as a human being.”

Transitioning from Bruce Jenner To Caitlyn Jenner

Another thing Jenner said she wouldn’t do differently if given the opportunity to go through it all again is how she reintroduced herself as Caitlyn. Less than two months after revealing that she’s transgender, Caitlyn Jenner appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair, which sent all media in a frenzy.

“From my standpoint, I had suffered for 65 years,” Jenner said. “To have a beautiful shot of my authentic self was important.”

She said that the photo was her way of saying goodbye to Bruce and that it sets her on the right track to starting her new life as Caitlyn Jenner.

Jenner concluded the interview by expressing her doubts on whether the transgender community will ever be accepted. At any rate, she said that she’s going to be a part of the solution.

“I don’t think we will ever see full acceptance,” she said. “Do I think it will get better? I hope so. I want to be a part of it.”

Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir, The Secrets of My Life, is set for release on April 25.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]