Why Is Jinger Duggar The Only Duggar Daughter Who Wears Pants Regularly?

Jinger Duggar has been photographed wearing pants and shorts on multiple different occasions, so it looks like they’ll be a regular part of her wardrobe rotation from here on out. Many longtime Duggar watchers are celebrating Jinger’s decision to defy her family’s famous dress code, but others may be wondering why her sisters don’t follow suit.

As CafeMom reports, the Duggars believe that women and girls should define themselves as female by only wearing dresses and skirts. However, the Duggars also believe that a father’s authority over a daughter is transferred to her husband when she gets married. This means that Jinger Duggar’s husband, Texas pastor Jeremy Vuolo, is now responsible for telling her what she can and cannot wear. As the Hollywood Gossip reports, Jeremy has preached about his views on women’s fashion, and he says that he sees nothing wrong with women wearing pants as long as they are modest.

Before any of the Duggar girls were married, Jana, Jill, Jessa, and Jinger penned a book titled Growing Up Duggar. In it, they attempted to explain why they dress the way they do.

“But we prefer to wear modest and feminine skirts and dresses; it’s how Mom dressed us as we were growing up; and now that we are older, it’s what we choose for ourselves.”

However, Jinger is disproving her family’s claim that all Duggar daughters are allowed to make their own decisions about what they wear. She clearly loves pants and shorts, so why didn’t she wear them before she got married? If the Duggars are lying about how much fashion freedom the unmarried girls have, this may explain why Jana and Joy-Anna Duggar are never photographed wearing pants. As E! News reports, Joy-Anna even rocks a skirt over her workout pants when she lifts weights.

In Growing Up Duggar, Jinger and her sisters share the Bible verses that their family’s dress code is based on.

“It’s our own personal conviction based on scriptures such as Deuteronomy 22:5 and 1 Timothy 2:9,” they write.

1 Timothy 2:9 is about dressing modestly, and Deuteronomy 22:5 says that “a woman must not wear men’s clothing, nor a man wear women’s clothing, for the Lord your God detests anyone who does this.” Perhaps the latter Bible verse explains why Jinger Duggar’s other married sisters avoid pants. If they view pants as men’s clothing, they may believe that they risk incurring the wrath of God by wearing them.

Yes, that is Jinger Duggar

Yes, those are shorts…sort of#HellFrozeOver pic.twitter.com/ZfTXEzHWJc — Talk Soup (@TheTalkSoup) March 17, 2017

There’s also the possibility that Jill and Jessa’s husbands have told them that they are only allowed to stick to the skirts and dresses that they’re used to. Neither Derick Dillard nor Ben Seewald has shared their views about women wearing pants, so it’s unclear where they stand on the issue. However, there is some evidence that they don’t share their in-laws’ views on everything. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the Duggars disapprove of secular colleges, but Derick has revealed that he wants his son Israel to follow in his footsteps by attending Oklahoma State University. The Duggars have also banned their kids from listening to music with a beat, but Ben has introduced Jessa to Christian rap.

Jill was the first Duggar daughter to get married and move out, so maybe she felt more pressure to continue living up to the standards set by her parents. Or perhaps she viewed wearing dresses and skirts as an important aspect of the Duggar family brand.

After she got married, Jessa Duggar found an added incentive to keep following her family’s dress code: paid speaking gigs. As Wetpaint reports, Jessa was recently hired to deliver a speech about dressing modestly. Fans can pay $20 to attend the “Fashionably Modest With Jessa” seminar at the Heavenly Highway Tabernacle in Ohio on June 24.

In a photo of the Heavenly Highway Tabernacle’s youth group, all of the girls are wearing long denim skirts like Jinger Duggar and her sisters used to wear, so it’s clear that the church has a dress code similar to the one devised by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Many of the women Jessa will be speaking to likely share the Duggar parents’ belief that women should only wear dresses and skirts, and they might not pay to listen to fashion advice from a woman like Jinger who wears pants and shorts.

Do you think any of Jinger Duggar’s sisters will ever follow her example by wearing pants? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]