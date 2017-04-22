Jennifer Lawrence: Friends Are Not Fans Of Star’s Boyfriend, Schumer Movie Still On

Jennifer Lawrence, after years of short-lived romances and singledom, has now found love in the form of Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky. The two met on the set of Aronofsky’s latest film, Mother, within which Jen stars, and apparently hit it off on all levels.

Unfortunately, however, Lawrence’s pals are not thrilled about the relationship and don’t like the director due to his “snotty” demeanor and condescending attitude about Jen’s friends.

Radar Online shares words of a source close to the American Hustle star.

“Jen might be under Darren’s spell, but her girlfriends can’t stand him. Darren has no interest in meeting any of Jen’s pals, and he doesn’t even try to hide it! It’s like he thinks they’re beneath him.”

The source goes on to even explain as to why the fast friendship between Lawrence and funny girl Amy Schumer seems to have cooled off. Formerly, Jen and Amy spent loads of time together, especially while working on a script for a film the two had planned on starring in. Very little has been said about the project, and it is rumored that Lawrence’s new romance has something to do with it.

Jennifer Lawrence Will Star in Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky’s Upcoming Horror Film https://t.co/JCCZGmW5Gx via @Harper‘s Bazaar — Gina Lawriw (@GinaLawriw) April 4, 2017

The publication shares the details regarding this claim.

“Not only has he made enemies of Jen’s childhood pals, but the director, 48, has also turned the actress, 26, against Amy Schumer, whom he considers ‘lowbrow’ and ‘bad’ for her image, scoffs the source. ‘Jen’s friends want nothing more than to see her happy, but since she and Darren started dating, she’s stopped making time for them altogether’…’They miss their best friend — and they want her back.'”

Despite the claims of the said source regarding Schumer and Lawrence and the stall of their project together, both actresses have piped in to dispel the rumor that they are no longer friends. Fans can rest assured that the film written by Amy and Jen is definitely still happening, but that it’s all a matter of finding time to film.

USA Today shares the good news regarding the hilarious duo and the screenplay that will likely have fans flooding into the theater when it’s released.

“…without photo evidence of the two hanging out in recent months, worry built about their friendship. ‘My brother asked me the other day, ‘Everybody online thinks you and Amy aren’t friends anymore,’ ‘[Lawrence shared] And I said, ‘Oh, really, because everything online is always true.’ Rest assured, it’s very much still on, Schumer[says] ‘We wrote it and we’re just trying to find a window when we’re both free,’ Schumer said Thursday while chatting about Snatched, her latest comedy with Goldie Hawn.”

What a relief! Although, Amy did follow her words up with a bit of less welcome news, sharing that she and Jen are both entirely booked up for the next year, which means filming will likely have to wait until late next year.

“I feel real lucky to be busy, but I really hope we do it (soon) — I’m booked the next year and so is she. So in a little over a year, I think that’s when we’ll film it.”

Schumer is set to begin filming Feel Pretty, and Lawrence is ready to begin on the set of Red Sparrow. Regardless as to the wait time for the film the actresses are working on, it’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser when it hits theaters. Previously both Jen and Amy shared a bit about the plot of their reportedly hilarious screenplay.

Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer’s Separate Projects Leaves No Time For BF.. Related Articles: https://t.co/ED0vbUTwfl pic.twitter.com/zI0yA79dfW — Jenn Lawrence News (@jen_lawrence_1) April 13, 2017

Upon completing the first draft of their screenplay, Lawrence gave a bit of a synopsis about the roles each would play. People shared Jen’s words early last year.

“‘Amy, in this movie, she has it very together. It’s her lifelong dream to be a flight attendant,’ she said. ‘She works at the airport.’ As for Lawrence, her character seems to have more in common with Schumer’s Trainwreck alter ego. ‘I’m a MESS,’ Lawrence joked of her role.”

