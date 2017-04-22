Nick Carter Joins ‘DWTS’ As Guest Judge For Boy Bands V. Girl Groups Theme Night

Nick Carter is headed back to Dancing With the Stars. Carter, who competed on the 21st season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, will be a guest judge for the show’s boy bands and girl group’s theme week, according to Us Weekly. Nick joins longtime DWTS judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Julianne Hough, and Bruno Tonioli as they score the remaining eight couples on Season 24.

Nick Carter has a glittery history with Dancing With the Stars, The Backstreet Boys alum landed as a runner-up, just behind champ Bindi Irwin, when he was partnered with pro dancer Sharna Burgess in 2015. Nick has also stayed true to his boy band roots and currently performs with his bandmates of 24 years in their Las Vegas residency.

For his guest appearance on Dancing With the Stars, Carter will not only critique the celeb couples’ individual dances to famous boy band and girl group hits (example: Heather Morris and Maksim Chmerkovskiy will rumba to TLC’s “Waterfalls,” while David Ross and Lindsay Arnold will dance the Argentine tango to “I Want You Back” by ‘NSYNC”), but he will help judge two boys v. girls team dances.

Team Boy Band (Bonner Bolton, Nick Viall, David Ross and Rashad Jennings) will dance to a medley of hits by the Jackson 5, New Kids on the Block and One Direction, and Team Girl Group (Simone Biles, Nancy Kerrigan, Normani Kordei and Heather Morris) will dance to a songs by girl groups old and new, including The Chiffons and Fifth Harmony.

As for Carter’s signature group, the Boys will be represented when his former partner Sharna dances to the Backstreet Boys song “I Want It That Way” with her current celeb partner, Bonner Bolton. Other “boy bands” featured will include the Beach Boys and the Four Tops, while the girls will rule with songs by Destiny’s Child, En Vogue, and the Pussycat Dolls.

Ladies unite! This is one epic Girl Group. #DWTS A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Apr 19, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

Nick Carter is no stranger to ABC. In addition to his past stint on Dancing With the Stars, the singer recently made a cameo on The Bachelor during one of Nick Viall’s group dates. While Viall performed with Carter and the Backstreet Boys as part of the supersized date, he says he won’t be dancing to one of the boy band’s songs on DWTS. Instead, Viall and partner Peta Murgatroyd will perform a jive to the Beach Boys classic “Fun, Fun, Fun.”

Viall, 36, told E! News he liked Carter’s band, the Backstreet Boys, when he was in his teens and early twenties, as well as rival group ‘N Sync.

“[They] were kind of at their peak when I was in high school and college, so I was a big fan of both those bands,” Nick said. “I was very fortunate to meet the Backstreet Boys last year onThe Bachelor, so that was a really cool experience for me to even perform with them. It was very surreal. I weirdly felt at home.”

"Am I sexual?" "Yeaaaahhh." #TheBachelor #BackstreetBoys A post shared by bachelorabc (@bachelorabc) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:11am PST

Dancing With the Stars has had a long history with boy band alums—Carter’s former boy band rival, ‘N Sync’s Joey Fatone competed on seasons 4 and 15 of the show, while 98 Degrees singer Drew Lachey won the second season of the celebrity dance-off with partner Cheryl Burke. Nick’s little brother Aaron Carter even turned up on Season 9 of the show, with Karina Smirnoff as his partner.

On Season 21, Nick Carter paid tribute to his iconic ’90s band during his season’s “most memorable year” theme night, when he took fans back to the year 1992 when he was 12 years old and first met the rest of the Backstreet Boys. Carter’s bandmates Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, and AJ McLean supported Carter in an emotional pre-taped segment that aired during the live show.

You can see Nick Carter talking about his most memorable year on Dancing with the Stars below.

Nick Carter will guest star on Dancing With the Stars on Monday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Mixology101LA]