Johnny Depp Causes Terror In Co-Star In New ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Film, Focused Post-Divorce

Johnny Depp is set to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the latest installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise films. Dead Men Tell Not Tales is ready for the big screen and is to premiere next month, which means stars of the latest film are doing their pre-release promotions and spilling secrets from behind the scenes.

Of course Depp is the biggest star from the films, and is often the subject of conversation regarding the Pirates movies. “Terror” and “Depp” aren’t typically words that are linked, but one of the newest stars of the franchise has used “terrifying” as an adjective to describe his experience working with the A-list actor.

Brenton Thwaites, an actor making his debut in the franchise with Dead Men Tell No Tales, recently described the first time he stood opposite to Depp performing a scene from the film and explained that it was quite a daunting experience. Cinema Blend shares the actor’s words about working with Depp in his interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I just remember being absolutely terrified, like I’d never acted in my life before doing this scene. I just remember thinking, ‘How am I going to stand there and talk to Johnny Depp for three minutes, opposite a character that I’d grown up with in my teenage years? It’s not going to be possible.”

It has been 14 years since the original Pirates of the Caribbean hit theaters and at that time, Thwaites was merely 13-years-old. and likely a big fan of the movie, as millions have. Captain Jack Sparrow has been iconic over the years, meaning it’s only natural for the 27-year-old to have been slightly terrified initially while standing across from the stellar actor and beloved character.

Thwaites did admit that although the scene was one of the most terrifying, it has ended up being one of the best scenes in the movie, and this particular installment has reportedly already received great reviews, which is likely very welcome news to the entire team working on the film, seeing as the prior installment to this, On Stranger Tides, was not very well liked.

Following multiple flops at the box office and the recent title offered by Forbes magazine, which hailed Johnny Depp as the most over paid actor in Hollywood, the actor could certainly use a win.

Depp has experienced a very trying year in career and his personal life due to a very public and dramatic divorce from actress Amber Heard, who alleged domestic abuse by the actor. Additionally, Depp has found himself in headlines over his current financial woes after he launched a suit against his former management group TMG for mismanaging his money over the years. What resulted was a counter claim that alleged Depp was out of control in his spending.

Variety reminds as to the list provided by TMG claiming outrageous spending on Depp’s part.

“Johnny Depp spent $3 million to blast Hunter Thompson’s ashes out of a cannon. He spent $18 million on an 150-foot yacht. He spent $4 million on a failed record label. He spent $30,000 a month on wine, $200,000 a month on private planes, $150,000 a month on round-the-clock security, and $300,000 a month to maintain a staff of 40 people.”

Depp has since responded to the counter claims accusing the group of deflecting from the issue that involved their failure to pay his taxes on time over the years, and therefore resulting in over $8 million in additional fees to be paid.

At this point, however, Depp is said to be moving on happily in career and in his personal life. The actor has been filming Murder on the Orient Express and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Me Tell No Tales will hit theaters in May, which should bring more praise for Depp’s performance as Jack Sparrow.

