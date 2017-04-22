Chris Brown Loves Drake Baby Drama Amid Rumors He Impregnated Model: Singer Allegedly Considers It Karma

Chris Brown is loving the drama that Drake has found himself in with a woman named Layla Lace, who claims that the “One Dance” rapper is the father of the child she’s expecting.

Last week, Lace made controversial claims, alleging that she had hooked up with Drake and that once she told him that she was pregnant, he supposedly ditched her completely and hasn’t been in contact with her ever since.

He’s been denying reports claiming that he got her pregnant and won’t take responsibility for a child that’s not his, it’s been said by a source close to the star.

The fiasco regarding whether the Canadian rapper is the father or not has Chris Brown laughing, because in his mind, now Drake knows just what it’s like to have some negative press follow his every move.

Chris Brown has never gotten along with his industry rival, merely because of the fact that they both shared on-again, off-again relationships with Rihanna. Since then, the two have fought one another at a nightclub and even trashed each other’s music in recent years.

It’s no secret that Chris Brown doesn’t like the “Hotline Bling” star, but it’s also a given fact that Drizzy doesn’t make much of Chris, who finds himself in the headlines every other month regarding paternity drama, lawsuits and restraining orders.

One of the biggest scandals that surrounded Chris Brown in recent years was the news that he had fathered a child with Nia Guzman, a former friend to Chris’ ex-girlfriend, Karrueche, who he was still dating at the time of the shocking revelation.

The baby ended up ruining his romance with the socialite, who decided to call it quits and move on with her life. And while Drake was said to have ridiculed Chris Brown over the drama that followed with the split from Karrueche over the baby news, the 30-year-old has now found himself in the exact same position.

Chris Brown thinks it’s about time that some negative press follows Drake, but then again, it was only a matter of time before he was going to find himself in this position. Drizzy is telling everyone that he never hooked up with Layla, but that’s what anybody would say until the baby is born and the truth comes out.

“The so-called prince who can do no wrong has now has some baby drama? Breezy’s not surprised,” the insider reveals to Hollywood Life.

“Drake loves to walk around with that smile, charming all the women in Hollywood and introducing them to his mother like he’s about to marry them but all the while he’s a major player. Chris Brown was never fooled by his prince charming personality and is now glad everyone’s seeing the light and just how much Drake gets around. Unfortunately for this girl, she better get used to Drake cheating. Kid or no kid, she will not being his number 1, ever!”

In the midst of finding the paternity drama between Layla and Drake rather amusing, Chris Brown is dealing with a recent restraining order that was filed against him by Karruche, who claims that the singer is more than just physically and emotionally abusive, Page Six reveals

Having claimed that he allegedly hit her on numerous occasions and made endless death threats her way, she has asked a judge for permanent protection from Chris Brown.

Brown has since denied any wrongdoing, stressing that he has never treated his ex-girlfriend with disrespect, with his lawyer adding that Karrueche is looking for nothing more than publicity to boost her Hollywood career.

The restraining order case is ongoing since a judge has yet to award her with a permanent order.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]