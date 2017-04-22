Miley Cyrus Puts Liam Hemsworth Wedding On Hold For Career, Potential Super Bowl Performance

Miley Cyrus is delaying plans to tie the knot with Liam Hemsworth because she’s actively working on finishing up her new record, it has been revealed.

According to Hollywood Life, Miley Cyrus and Liam have postponed their wedding dates on numerous occasions, so this isn’t anything new to them.

The rumor was that Miley and Hemsworth were hoping to tie the knot over the summer, but that was before Cyrus ended up signing her latest deal with NBC to reprise her role as a judge on the talent show, which received raving reviews during the singer’s stint on the program.

Now that she’s gearing up to make her television comeback, it also doesn’t look that different from her music career, as sources say Miley Cyrus is ready to drop her forthcoming studio album sometime this year — presumably at a time that she gets to promote it through her appearances on The Voice.

These two reasons alone are why Miley Cyrus’ mind isn’t anywhere near marriage or even planning a wedding right now, as recalled by Extra. Sources stress that the “BB Talk” hitmaker just wants to focus on her career right now, especially since she hasn’t released an album under her RCA record company since 2013’s Bangerz.

She knows that so much has changed in the music industry in the last four years, so there’s a lot on the line for her right now. Her comeback has to be epic just like the previous record, and since Miley Cyrus has never thought much about marriage, there’s no need to prioritize a wedding over a booming career.

Insiders stress that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are head over heels in love with one another and they know that they will eventually get married, but to them, tying the knot won’t change their love for one another. So, whether they get hitched this year or next year, it really doesn’t matter to them.

“Miley wants to make a major splash when she returns to the limelight,” the insider tells Hollywood Life.

“Once she returns to The Voice [next fall], she wants to put out new music, tour and so much more. She wants to perform at Coachella and be involved in a future Super Bowl, either doing the halftime show or National Anthem. She wants to check off many major career goals, so marriage and kids are way down the list of what she wants to achieve in the next two, three years.”

As the source already mentions, Miley Cyrus wants to make a huge comeback when she kicks off with her return to The Voice later this year. The album will follow, with plenty of TV appearances, and a hopeful chance to perform at the Super Bowl for 2018.

If the album sees a release date this year, this would evidently mean that Miley Cyrus will be heading on the road and tour the world for the majority of the new year, to which some may say is another excuse why she could potentially delay wedding plans yet again.

At this given point, however, it seems evidently clear that marriage is not necessarily something that Miley Cyrus or Liam Hemsworth consider a priority in their relationship, and if they did, Life & Style says it would be done in Australia. Neither one of them has the time to even consider such a trip right now.

Though they’ve been engaged since 2012 — which was later called off in 2013 and on again by 2015 — if they were that desperate to get married, the duo could sign the documents and make it happen.

However, if Miley Cyrus is going to get married, she’d want it to be exactly how she envisions it, with family and friends by her side. But most importantly, her schedule will be free enough for her not to focus on work commitments, but until then, Miley Cyrus and Liam are simply enjoying being an engaged couple.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]