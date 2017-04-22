Caitlyn Jenner Nude Photo Shoot Is The Kardashians’ ‘Worst Nightmare’

Daily Mail recently issued an exclusive report stating that Caitlyn Jenner is soon to undergo a nude photo shoot that she believes will be “her finest hour.” The Kardashian-Jenner family, which is normally very supportive of Caitlyn’s relatively new gender identity, are not nearly so thrilled with the concept.

Kim Kardashian & Family Planning To Clap Back At Caitlyn Jenner After 20/20 Special https://t.co/4AcQY1ReQ2 pic.twitter.com/EHqZb3NuDV — Zesty Celebrity News (@zesty_celebrity) April 22, 2017

Before going any further, you should know that back in early January, a report about the potential for a nude photo shoot came out. Several days later, Gossip Cop claimed they had talked to one of Caitlyn’s reps and were told there was no truth to the story and that the supposed sources from the report were actually bogus. Whether the rep’s denial of the plans was accurate or not is anyone’s guess. Did Caitlyn Jenner’s organization decide against the idea? Did the rep just want to keep it a surprise until the shoot could actually take place? Either way, the story quickly faded and wasn’t mentioned anymore a few days later.

The point is, now that information concerning Caitlyn Jenner’s nude photo shoot has resurfaced, it should be taken with a grain of salt. Yes, the report is being published by a more legitimate source this time, and the fact that the Kardashian family is involved this time makes its truth more likely, but do not take it as gospel until the shoot becomes public.

Anyway, Caitlyn Jenner apparently wants to do a nude photo shoot. And why shouldn’t she? As an anonymous source points out in the exclusive report, she went through a lot of hard years – and expensive surgery – to arrive at her current body. Why not flaunt it?

But Caitlyn’s family, the celebrated Kardashian-Jenner clan, did not hold back in expressing their disdain for the idea.

“They’re hoping the shoot doesn’t come to pass because that would be their worst nightmare,” the anonymous source explained. “Taking it to that level and unveiling her [new body] with a fully naked photo spread is going way too far.”

The source went on to explain that Kris Jenner, Caitlyn’s ex-wife, is the most vocal about the issue. Kris says she was supportive of Caitlyn’s gender reassignment and surgery because it was just fulfilling what was, to Caitlyn, a need. Cait wanting to take it a step further and express her newfound sexuality is apparently crossing a line, though.

“She knew the surgery was inevitable and it was bound to happen,” the source noted in reference to Kris’s feelings about the gender reassignment Caitlyn revealed in her recent memoir. “But she says she will do everything in her power to stop the shoot if she can.”

Caitlyn Jenner says she and Kris Jenner are "fine with each other" in her new Diane Sawyer interview. https://t.co/lhpwPH0NjB pic.twitter.com/Vphxvk48L1 — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) April 22, 2017

Kris is not the only one with these adverse feelings, either. The source says that when the family learned about Caitlyn Jenner’s intentions from her 33-year-old son Brody, none of them were happy about it.

“Brody told them that Caitlyn has planned and booked a full nude photo shoot and they were like, that’s unacceptable, it’s taking things too far.”

It does seem a bit hypocritical, as Kim Kardashian rocketed to fame by releasing a full sex tape of herself on the internet back in 2006. And, as The Hollywood Gossip notes, many of the other Kardashians, not even Kris Jenner herself, have allowed totally naked pictures of themselves to surface over the years.

It is understandable that the Kardashian-Jenner family members are slightly overwhelmed by this momentous change in their former patriarch and are still having trouble coping with it, but it should be kept in mind that Caitlyn Jenner has just as much right to do what she chooses with her body as anyone else.

What are your thoughts? Is a nude photo shoot just another empowering gesture on Caitlyn Jenner’s part, or is it a bad idea? Make yourself heard in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP images]