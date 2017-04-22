WWE News: Huge Plans Were Scrapped For Shinsuke Nakamura’s Debut at ‘Wrestlemania 33,’ John Cena Responsible?

Originally, WWE officials had bigger plans for Shinsuke Nakamura’s debut on the main roster than showing up during the post-Wrestlemania edition of SmackDown Live. WWE fans anxiously awaited for The King of Strong Style to make his WWE main roster debut on WWE television for months, but his debut was held off for a few reasons. The biggest being that WWE officials scrapped plans for his debut at Wrestlemania 33.

Instead, Nakamura made his debut on SmackDown two nights after the grandest stage of them all during a segment involving The Miz and Maryse. The WWE Universe gave him a huge ovation, and Shinsuke became a top guy immediately for SmackDown. Since then, he has been playing mind games with Dolph Ziggler, but he hasn’t wrestled a televised match since debuting on SmackDown and likely won’t until WWE Backlash.

Shinsuke Nakamura is a sure thing for SmackDown, which is exactly why WWE officials brought him up to replace John Cena as a top babyface while he’s away on hiatus. However, John Cena also had a huge impact on Nakamura’s career heading into Wrestlemania 33. In fact, The King of Strong Style’s debut was meant to happen at Wrestlemania, but WWE officials decided to cancel those plans around John Cena and The Miz.

The WWE Universe was begging to see John Cena vs. The Undertaker in Orlando this year at Wrestlemania 33. It didn’t happen because Vince McMahon canceled the match for various reasons. Apparently, Cena was pitched and agreed to the match with Miz and to do the proposal to Nikki Bella. WWE was forced to cancel Cena vs. The Undertaker, but they also had to cancel the following plans for Shinsuke Nakamura’s debut.

It’s being reported that WWE officials were originally planned for a big angle to take place at Wrestlemania 33 between The Miz and Daniel Bryan. If John Cena had turned down the mixed tag team match, Miz would have kept the Intercontinental Championship and defended it on the grandest stage of them all. The rivalry with Bryan would have resulted in an open challenge for The Miz against an opponent of Bryan’s choosing.

Shinsuke Nakamura would have been revealed as Daniel Bryan’s challenger and won the IC Championship from The Miz on the grandest stage of them all. Many WWE fans are going to be disappointed because that scenario sounds perfect, especially for a debut of a superstar like Shinsuke Nakamura. However, the WWE Universe will just have to wait and see what WWE officials have in store for him in New Orleans next year.

The early rumors are claiming that WWE officials are planning for Shinsuke Nakamura to wrestle AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 34 next year. The possibility of Cena vs. Nakamura is also on the table right now. It’s still a full year away, which means there will be nothing but speculation for the next several months. However, the WWE fans showed in one night how important Shinsuke Nakamura would be for the company this year.

It’s clear that WWE officials will be building The King of Strong Style up slowly rather than give him a huge moment like they were originally planning for Wrestlemania 33. The WWE Universe has shown Nakamura overwhelming support over the past few weeks. Once he breaks into the WWE Title picture, people will lose their minds. There is no question that Shinsuke Nakamura is going to be a huge player in WWE for the next few years. His debut at Wrestlemania 33 would have been great, but now we know the best is yet to come.

