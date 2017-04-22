Blake Lively Slams Reporter For Asking Sexist Question: ‘Would You Ask A Man That?’

Blake Lively has told off a reporter for asking her a sexist question at Variety‘s Power of Women Luncheon on Friday in New York.

Lively, 29, has more serious issues on her mind when the reporter asked her about the outfit she’s wearing, USA Today reports. For one, she was an honoree at the event for her fierce advocacy against child pornography. Other honorees at the event include Jessica Chastain, Audra McDonald, Gayle King, Chelsea Clinton and Shari Redstone.

Maeve McDermott from USA Today posted the clip of the fiery exchange on Twitter.

“Really? At this event, you’re asking me about my outfit? Are we really doing this? Would you ask a man that?,” Lively said testily at the reporter.

“I’m here so we become more aware, and that we change, and that we build a women up. So, you can ask me another question,” she added.

Blake Lively later gave an impassioned speech about the disturbing trend on the issue of child pornography around the world. The speech was disturbing on account of its graphic content, but it did convey the actress’s message all the more effectively. She spoke with a big screen behind her showing the locations of IP addresses currently accessing child pornography.

“The kids are getting younger and the content is getting more devastating. When a law enforcement officer told me this, I asked, how young are the victims? And he told me infants — and I have a six-month-old daughter.”

Variety named Blake Lively as one of its honorees for working with the Child Rescue Coalition, an organization promoting state-of-the-art technology that detects the IP addresses of people who share and download pornographic content featuring minors.

“There are millions of files all over the world being traded every single day of child pornography,” said Lively, who was partly inspired to commit herself to the cause on account of her being a mother to two children. “It’s so disturbing. A lot of these people are fathers.”

The organization’s CEO, Carly Asher Yoost, is trying to convince internet service providers to block users from sharing child pornography, pointing out that research suggests 85% of those who consume it have abused minors.

“Our mission is to protect the innocent,” Yoost says. “We try to get [the data] in the hands of law enforcement.”

Blake Lively’s recent outburst over being asked about fashion brings to mind the #AskHerMore campaign, which was endorsed by Reese Witherspoon back in 2015. The #AskHerMore campaign aims to discourage reporters from asking celebrities the question “What are you wearing?” and persuade them to come up with more creative questions, preferably ones that could reveal more about their personality and the work that they do.

At the 2015 Academy Awards, Witherspoon, who earned a nomination for her work on Wild, made an announcement beforehand that she won’t entertain questions about her dress when she arrives at the ceremony.

She made the announcement via Instagram, posting an image showing examples of questions reporters could ask her instead.

“I love the Oscars AND fashion like many of you – & am excited to share #WhoAmIWearing later tonight. (not yet!!) But I’d also love to answer some of these [questions]…There are so many amazing, talented nominees this year..! Let’s hear their stories.”

Though sexism on the red carpet is an important issue that needs to be addressed, it also bears noting that most celebrity events are more often than not sponsored by fashion products. This is why reporters are always tipped to ask celebrities to ask whom they are wearing. And for the record, the green jumpsuit Blake Lively was wearing at the Power of Women event was designed by Brandon Maxwell, who showcased the outfit on his Instagram account.

“Stunning @blakelively wears #brandonmaxwell Fall/Winter 2017 wave jumpsuit to today’s @variety Women in Power luncheon in New York City, where she was honored for her work with the Child Rescue Coalition. Congratulations Blake, and thank you for all that you do!”

